2 Men Shot In Separate Incidents On Saturday

Two men were shot in separate incidents on Saturday.

At approximately 10:05 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3200 block of South Orchard Knob Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers located a man, 39, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and they secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators spoke with the victim but were unable to determine an actual location of incident or the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Later, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a man, 44, had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed the man was there and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. At this time, the victim is not cooperating in the investigation.