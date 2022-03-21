Lady Vols Hold Off Belmont To Advance To Sweet 16
2 Men Shot In Separate Incidents On Saturday

Monday, March 21, 2022

Two men were shot in separate incidents on Saturday.

At approximately 10:05 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3200 block of South Orchard Knob Avenue on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival, officers located a man, 39, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and they secured the scene.
 
The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with non-life threatening injuries.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators spoke with the victim but were unable to determine an actual location of incident or the circumstances surrounding the incident.
 
Later, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Chattanooga Police were advised by dispatch that a man, 44, had arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.
 
Upon arrival, officers located and confirmed the man was there and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
 
Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. At this time, the victim is not cooperating in the investigation.
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding these incidents to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.

Opinion

Proud To Support The Mocs

First of all, thank you, Lamont Paris, for recruiting such a fine group of young men. You are truly a master at bringing together - and bringing out - the best. And to the team...your effort, determination, sportsmanship, and encouragement of each other in both good times and bad were a joy to watch. We are proud to support this incredible team. As always... GO MOCS! Robbie ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Hanson On Ukraine

Victor Davis Hanson is a expert in ancient wars, so his view of the Ukraine tragedy gives us another view of the Russian invasion that I don't understand. It is with delight I share it: * * * TEN REALITIES OF UKRAINE By Victor Davis Hanson ONE -- Reassuring an enemy what one will not do ensures that the enemy will do just that and more. Unpredictability and occasional ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Lamont Paris Is Finalist For South Carolina Job

Lamont Paris, who led UTC to a March Madness win and almost a trip to the Sweet 16, is listed as a finalist for the open South Carolina job. Also in the running was Wake Forest assistant coach BJ McKie, a former star for the Gamecocks. South Carolina fired Frank Martin after the 18-13 Gamecocks did not make either the Big Dancor or the NIT. The 55-year-old coach had been at ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Hold Off Upset-Minded Belmont To Advance To Sweet 16

The Tennessee Lady Vols were on the ropes to upstart Belmont, but freshman Sara Puckett swished a key three-pointer from the left corner to help preserve a 70-67 victory on Monday night in Knoxville. The Lady Vols advance to the Sweet 16 with the down-to-the-wire victory. Tennessee led 35-23 at the half, but the Nashville school after knocking off Oregon in double OT, began ... (click for more)


