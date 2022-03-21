Lady Vols Hold Off Belmont To Advance To Sweet 16
 Monday, March 21, 2022 64.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Alabama Man Charged With Statutory Rape And Sexual Battery In Grundy County

Monday, March 21, 2022
Danny Pitts
Danny Pitts

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of an Alabama man on charges of statutory rape and sexual battery.

 

At the request of 12th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, on Jan. 5, TBI agents began investigating Danny D. Pitts on allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor in Grundy County.

 

Working with detectives from the Hartselle, Ala.

Police Department, agents developed information that the sexual offenses occurred from August to November in 2019.

 

Last Monday, the Grundy County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Pitts, 58, with one count of aggravated statutory rape, two counts of sexual battery by an authority figure, and one count of statutory rape by an authority figure.

 

On Monday, Pitts surrendered himself to agents at the Grundy County Jail, where he was booked on a $50,000 bond.


March 22, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 21, 2022

Alabama Man Charged With Statutory Rape And Sexual Battery In Grundy County

March 21, 2022

2 Men Shot In Separate Incidents On Saturday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEAVER, KEITH LEE 920 FORREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION ... (click for more)

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of an Alabama man on charges of statutory rape and sexual battery. ... (click for more)

Two men were shot in separate incidents on Saturday. At approximately 10:05 a.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 3200 block of South Orchard Knob Avenue on a report of a person shot. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEAVER, KEITH LEE 920 FORREST AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS CRIMINAL TRESPASSING DISORDERLY CONDUCT BONK, KATY MICHELLE 155 FRANCIS STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 35 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)

Alabama Man Charged With Statutory Rape And Sexual Battery In Grundy County

An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of an Alabama man on charges of statutory rape and sexual battery. At the request of 12 th Judicial District Attorney General J. Michael Taylor, on Jan. 5, TBI agents began investigating Danny D. Pitts on allegations of sexual misconduct with a minor in Grundy ... (click for more)

Opinion

Yes, There Are Problems At The Birchwood C&D Landfill

No problems is not exactly the truth at the C&D landfill at Birchwood. They have one violation on file with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. They also had a fire in the property last year when huge piles of mulch caught fire. TDEC found no jurisdiction. Our neighborhood was covered in ash and smoke for weeks. It was on the property next door to the ... (click for more)

Proud To Support The Mocs

First of all, thank you, Lamont Paris, for recruiting such a fine group of young men. You are truly a master at bringing together - and bringing out - the best. And to the team...your effort, determination, sportsmanship, and encouragement of each other in both good times and bad were a joy to watch. We are proud to support this incredible team. As always... GO MOCS! Robbie ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Lamont Paris Is Finalist For South Carolina Job

Lamont Paris, who led UTC to a March Madness win and almost a trip to the Sweet 16, is listed as a finalist for the open South Carolina job. Also in the running was Wake Forest assistant coach BJ McKie, a former star for the Gamecocks. South Carolina fired Frank Martin after the 18-13 Gamecocks did not make either the Big Dancor or the NIT. The 55-year-old coach had been at ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Hold Off Upset-Minded Belmont To Advance To Sweet 16

The Tennessee Lady Vols were on the ropes to upstart Belmont, but freshman Sara Puckett swished a key three-pointer from the left corner to help preserve a 70-67 victory on Monday night in Knoxville. The Lady Vols advance to the Sweet 16 with the down-to-the-wire victory. Tennessee led 35-23 at the half, but the Nashville school after knocking off Oregon in double OT, began ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors