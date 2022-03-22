Police Blotter: Car Thief Leaves ID And Bills In Wrecked Car; Woman Says She's Too Old To Be Called Names By Her Guest

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

City Residents Can Save Up To 75 Percent On Water Quality Fee Through RainSmart Program

An officer responded to a suspicious vehicle call on North Hickory Street and found a blue Kia Sorento parked on the side of the street. The officer conducted a records check of the vehicle's ... (click for more)

