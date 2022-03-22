March 22, 2022
An officer responded to a suspicious vehicle call on North Hickory Street and found a blue Kia Sorento parked on the side of the street. The officer conducted a records check of the vehicle's ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Chattanooga residents can save up to 75 percent on their annual water quality fee as part of the RainSmart Yards, an initiative designed to prevent rain from running off residents’ property and ... (click for more)
An officer responded to a suspicious vehicle call on North Hickory Street and found a blue Kia Sorento parked on the side of the street. The officer conducted a records check of the vehicle's VIN and found it to be stolen from East Ridge. The NCIC number was also listed by dispatch. The car was taken out of NCIC. A search of the car by the owners found potential evidence and will ... (click for more)
No problems is not exactly the truth at the C&D landfill at Birchwood. They have one violation on file with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. They also had a fire in the property last year when huge piles of mulch caught fire. TDEC found no jurisdiction. Our neighborhood was covered in ash and smoke for weeks.
It was on the property next door to the ... (click for more)
On the same weekend that Lia Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win a NCAA championship, the state legislature passed a bill banning transgenders from competing in female sports. The Kentucky bill – called the “Save Women’s Sports Act” – prohibits any members of the male sex from competing in “girls sports” in grades six through 12 in the Commonwealth.
The bill, SB83, ... (click for more)
UTC's Lamont Paris is listed as a finalist for the open South Carolina job.
Also in the running was Wake Forest assistant coach BJ McKie, a former star for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina fired Frank Martin after the 18-13 Gamecocks did not make either the Big Dancor or the NIT. The 55-year-old coach had been at USC for 10 years.
Paris, the former Wisconsin assistant, led ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Lady Vols were on the ropes to upstart Belmont, but freshman Sara Puckett swished a key three-pointer from the left corner to help preserve a 70-67 victory on Monday night in Knoxville.
The Lady Vols advance to the Sweet 16 with the down-to-the-wire victory.
Tennessee led 35-23 at the half, but the Nashville school after knocking off Oregon in double OT, began ... (click for more)