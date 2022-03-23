March 23, 2022
A woman told police she was eating at the Waffle House at 2024 East 23rd St. with a black male, possibly named Anthony, and she believes he stole her Tracfone cell phone when she fell asleep ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BALDWIN, ANNE ELYSE
6574 EAST BRAINERD RD UNIT 908 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County ... (click for more)
A woman told police she was eating at the Waffle House at 2024 East 23rd St. with a black male, possibly named Anthony, and she believes he stole her Tracfone cell phone when she fell asleep at the restaurant table. An employee at the restaurant attempted to call her cell phone to see if anyone would answer, but no one answered when it was called.
* * *
Police received a call ... (click for more)
There are many people, families and names that make up the foundation of any town or community. Chattanooga is blessed to have a wealth of those contributors.
One, Grady Williams, passed away this past week. As a native of the Chattanooga area, I can think of very few people in my lifetime that have dedicated most of their lives and energy to the Chattanooga community. Though ... (click for more)
On the same weekend that Lia Thomas became the first transgender athlete to win a NCAA championship, the state legislature passed a bill banning transgenders from competing in female sports. The Kentucky bill – called the “Save Women’s Sports Act” – prohibits any members of the male sex from competing in “girls sports” in grades six through 12 in the Commonwealth.
The bill, SB83, ... (click for more)
UTC's Lamont Paris has been reportedly been hired to a five-year deal at South Carolina.
Also in the running was Wake Forest assistant coach BJ McKie, a former star for the Gamecocks.
South Carolina fired Frank Martin after the 18-13 Gamecocks did not make either the Big Dancor or the NIT. The 55-year-old coach had been at USC for 10 years.
Paris, the former Wisconsin assistant, ... (click for more)
Sara Puckett sent me rummaging through boxes of Tennessee Lady Vols newspaper clippings Tuesday morning, searching for any sort of precedent for what the freshman guard did the previous evening.
I found some dramatic game-winning shots from past NCAA tournaments that I had chronicled as the Lady Vols beat writer. They won three consecutive games in heart-stopping fashion during ... (click for more)