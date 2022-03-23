Jim Exum Proposes 'Family First Schedule' For Hearings In Circuit Court

Circuit Court Judge Division II candidate Jim Exum announced Wednesday a proposal to hold several ‘family first schedule’ days for court hearings. The hearings would be scheduled from 7-9 a.m. before the beginning of the work or school day or from 4:30-6 p.m. after the end of the work day to allow those coming before the court to keep work schedules without fear of jeopardizing their employment.

“The Circuit Court is where many families and individuals come when they are facing significant challenges in their lives,” said Mr. Exum. “One challenge they shouldn’t face is their employment being penalized as they are required to appear before the court. If we can just change the hours a few times a month, the court will become more accessible to those who need our assistance the most.”

Mr. Exum noted that the schedule could be especially helpful to those not working traditional hours. “For those working overnight hours, coming into court after leaving work or before they report for their shift will allow them to go about their day without interruption. This one action will allow employees to attend court hearings without fear of losing valuable dollars needed to make ends meet.”

Mr. Exum also notes that he will be accessible and open to suggestions from attorneys in order to create greater efficiency within the Court. "The court exists to serve the taxpayers and finding every efficiency possible to move cases along is a worthwhile discussion. Litigation can be expensive both in time and money. If we decrease the time spent litigating, hopefully, we can reduce the costs as well.

“If I am fortunate enough to be elected, I will be meeting with those involved logistically to discuss the needs of litigants coming before Circuit Court, Division II. Supporting families as they make their way through the court process shouldn’t cause anyone to lose a job or hourly wages needed to make ends meet. If we focus on a ‘family first’ schedule, we’ll be able to meet needs quickly, effectively and efficiently.”





