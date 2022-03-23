 Wednesday, March 23, 2022 71.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Jim Exum Proposes 'Family First Schedule' For Hearings In Circuit Court

Wednesday, March 23, 2022

Circuit Court Judge Division II candidate Jim Exum announced Wednesday a proposal to hold several ‘family first schedule’ days for court hearings.  The hearings would be scheduled from 7-9 a.m. before the beginning of the work or school day or from 4:30-6 p.m. after the end of the work day to allow those coming before the court to keep work schedules without fear of jeopardizing their employment.  

“The Circuit Court is where many families and individuals come when they are facing significant challenges in their lives,” said Mr. Exum.  “One challenge they shouldn’t face is their employment being penalized as they are required to appear before the court.  If we can just change the hours a few times a month, the court will become more accessible to those who need our assistance the most.”

Mr. Exum noted that the schedule could be especially helpful to those not working traditional hours.  “For those working overnight hours, coming into court after leaving work or before they report for their shift will allow them to go about their day without interruption.  This one action will allow employees to attend court hearings without fear of losing valuable dollars needed to make ends meet.”

Mr. Exum also notes that he will be accessible and open to suggestions from attorneys in order to create greater efficiency within the Court. "The court exists to serve the taxpayers and finding every efficiency possible to move cases along is a worthwhile discussion. Litigation can be expensive both in time and money. If we decrease the time spent litigating, hopefully, we can reduce the costs as well.

“If I am fortunate enough to be elected, I will be meeting with those involved logistically to discuss the needs of litigants coming before Circuit Court, Division II.  Supporting families as they make their way through the court process shouldn’t cause anyone to lose a job or hourly wages needed to make ends meet.  If we focus on a ‘family first’ schedule, we’ll be able to meet needs quickly, effectively and efficiently.”  



Police Blotter: Sleeping Woman At Waffle House Has Phone Stolen; Man Jumps From His Girlfriend's Moving Car

Opinion

Standing Up Against Transgender Athletes Is Standing Up For Women

The rights of transgenders has been a matter of much debate in recent months. Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas made waves when he became one of the first transgenders to participate in a National Collegiate Athletic Association swimming competition. Thomas, a fifth-year undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, competed for the men’s swim team for three years before ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Commissioner Martin Eager For Legislature Challenge

If all goes as planned, County Commissioner Greg Martin will be sent by his peers to Nashville next week to join the state legislature and he will fit in just perfectly. The 58-year-old realtor is excited and eager for the job and the only thing he doesn’t like is how the job fell into his lap. Greg will likely be chosen by the other commissioners next Wednesday to replace Robin ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Can Johnny Come Marching Home?

The Chattanooga Mocs have a really tough chore ahead. They need to replace men's basketball coach Lamont Paris who was hired this week at South Carolina. That will be hard to do because in his five seasons as the Mocs' head coach, the team improved every year, capping his tenure here at 25-8 with a trip to the NCAA Tournament and a near win over Illinois in round one. We all knew ... (click for more)

Mocs Lamont Paris Reportedly Hired To 5-Year Deal At South Carolina

UTC's Lamont Paris has been reportedly been hired to a five-year deal at South Carolina. Also in the running was Wake Forest assistant coach BJ McKie, a former star for the Gamecocks. South Carolina fired Frank Martin after the 18-13 Gamecocks did not make either the Big Dancor or the NIT. The 55-year-old coach had been at USC for 10 years. Paris, the former Wisconsin assistant, ... (click for more)


