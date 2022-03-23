Georgia Has 37 More Coronavirus Deaths And 405 New Cases
Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there have been 37 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,812.
There are 405 new cases reported on Wednesday, as that total reaches 1,923,701 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 109,907, which is an increase of 111 since Tuesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,451 cases, up 6; 126 deaths
Chattooga County: 5,249 cases; 112 deaths
Dade County: 2,555 cases; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,545 cases, down 1; 185 deaths
Whitfield County: 27,289 cases, up 2; 387 deaths