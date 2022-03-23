 Wednesday, March 23, 2022 72.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Medical Examiner Says Norman Sullivan Was Shot In The Head And Neck At Close Range

Medical Examiner Dr. James Metcalfe testified Wednesday that 52-year-old Norman Sullivan died after being shot at close range in the head and neck.

Iesha Jones, 25, is standing trial in the courtroom of Judge Don Poole on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

The incident happened on Labor Day 2018 at an apartment building at 2108 Vance Ave.

Dr. Metcalfe said the shots were fired from 6-12 inches away based on powder burns.

He said the shot to the neck went through the shoulder bone and exited out the back. The fatal shot was the one to the left side of the head. It caused fatal damage to the brain as it went through and also exited.

The medical examiner said the victim was showing traces of cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and barbituates, according to the autopsy.

Ms. Jones' co-defendant, 28-year-old Domanic Gillespie, is not on trial. He is set to be back in court next month. He was described variously as her boyfriend, husband and baby's daddy.

 


Police Blotter: Sleeping Woman At Waffle House Has Phone Stolen; Man Jumps From His Girlfriend's Moving Car

A woman told police she was eating at the Waffle House at 2024 East 23rd St. with a black male, possibly named Anthony, and she believes he stole her Tracfone cell phone when she fell asleep at the restaurant table. An employee at the restaurant attempted to call her cell phone to see if anyone would answer, but no one answered when it was called. * * * Police received a call ... (click for more)

Judge Does Not Grant New Trial For Man Convicted Of Killing 2 People On Pinewood Road

Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman on Wednesday denied a new trial for convicted murderer Stephen Maurice Mobley after an issue arose about the state using a peremptory challenge to excuse a black woman as a juror in his 2018 murder trial. The defense cited the Batson case before the U.S. Supreme Court in which a prosecutor used his peremptory challenges to remove all four available ... (click for more)

Opinion

Standing Up Against Transgender Athletes Is Standing Up For Women

The rights of transgenders has been a matter of much debate in recent months. Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas made waves when he became one of the first transgenders to participate in a National Collegiate Athletic Association swimming competition. Thomas, a fifth-year undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, competed for the men’s swim team for three years before ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Commissioner Martin Eager For Legislature Challenge

If all goes as planned, County Commissioner Greg Martin will be sent by his peers to Nashville next week to join the state legislature and he will fit in just perfectly. The 58-year-old realtor is excited and eager for the job and the only thing he doesn’t like is how the job fell into his lap. Greg will likely be chosen by the other commissioners next Wednesday to replace Robin ... (click for more)

Sports

Randy Smith: Can Johnny Come Marching Home?

The Chattanooga Mocs have a really tough chore ahead. They need to replace men's basketball coach Lamont Paris who was hired this week at South Carolina. That will be hard to do because in his five seasons as the Mocs' head coach, the team improved every year, capping his tenure here at 25-8 with a trip to the NCAA Tournament and a near win over Illinois in round one. We all knew ... (click for more)

Mocs Lamont Paris Reportedly Hired To 5-Year Deal At South Carolina

UTC's Lamont Paris has been reportedly been hired to a five-year deal at South Carolina. Also in the running was Wake Forest assistant coach BJ McKie, a former star for the Gamecocks. South Carolina fired Frank Martin after the 18-13 Gamecocks did not make either the Big Dancor or the NIT. The 55-year-old coach had been at USC for 10 years. Paris, the former Wisconsin assistant, ... (click for more)


