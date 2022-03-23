Medical Examiner Says Norman Sullivan Was Shot In The Head And Neck At Close Range

Medical Examiner Dr. James Metcalfe testified Wednesday that 52-year-old Norman Sullivan died after being shot at close range in the head and neck.

Iesha Jones, 25, is standing trial in the courtroom of Judge Don Poole on charges of premeditated first-degree murder, felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

The incident happened on Labor Day 2018 at an apartment building at 2108 Vance Ave.

Dr. Metcalfe said the shots were fired from 6-12 inches away based on powder burns.

He said the shot to the neck went through the shoulder bone and exited out the back. The fatal shot was the one to the left side of the head. It caused fatal damage to the brain as it went through and also exited.

The medical examiner said the victim was showing traces of cocaine, marijuana, oxycodone and barbituates, according to the autopsy.

Ms. Jones' co-defendant, 28-year-old Domanic Gillespie, is not on trial. He is set to be back in court next month. He was described variously as her boyfriend, husband and baby's daddy.