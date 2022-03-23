Marvene Noel, Who Was Appointed To City Council District 8, Picks Up Papers To Run For The Seat; Huckabay Picks Up For Sessions Judge

Marvene Noel, who was appointed by the City Council to serve through the election for District 8, has picked up papers to run in the election.

The seat was formerly held by Anthony Byrd. He stepped down after being appointed City Court clerk.

Others picking up include D'Angelo Davis and Harold G. Burke.

Marie Mott and Malarie B. Marsh have qualified to be on the ballot in August.

The City Council decided earlier that their appointee was not bound to be a "caretaker," but was free to seek election.

Also, there could be a contested race for a General Sessions Court judgeship after all.

The five incumbents have qualified.

Attorney Caldwell Huckabay has picked up for a possible race against Alex McVeagh in Division II.

Gary Starnes, Christie Mahn Sell, Lila Statom and Gerald Webb have no opposition thus far.