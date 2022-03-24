UTC Student Found Dead In On-Campus Apartment

A UTC student was found dead in an on-campus apartment on Wednesday.

The student was found during a routine room-safety check.

The Chattanooga Police Department's narcotics division is investigating the death, and no foul play is suspected.

Here is a release from UTC's Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management & Student Affairs Yancy Freeman:

UTC Community,

I am saddened to report the death of one of our students today, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The student was found to be non-responsive in their on-campus apartment during a routine scheduled room-safety check. The UTC Police Department responded as well as the Chattanooga Police Department and emergency medical services. The death was confirmed by emergency medical professionals. The Chattanooga Police Department is currently investigating the death, but there is no foul play suspected. We will not release the name of the student to protect the privacy of the family and friends who are directly impacted by this death.

Losing a member of our campus community is a tragedy, and University resources are available 24/7 to help students, faculty, and staff in need. UTC CARES can be reached at www.utc.edu/care or by calling (423) 425-CARE (2273). If you have been impacted by this student death, I would encourage students to seek counseling services from our Counseling Center located in the University Center, Room 338. Additionally, faculty and staff may use the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), an employee benefit for counseling and other services.

I want to take this opportunity to remind the campus community about the Community Member of Concern Form (www.utc.edu/coc). If you are concerned about the well-being of a friend, classmate, or colleague, please complete this form to alert our campus resource providers. UTC Mocs are a caring community, so please don’t hesitate to use these resources for help.