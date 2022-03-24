 Thursday, March 24, 2022 Weather

UTC Student Found Dead In On-Campus Apartment

Thursday, March 24, 2022

A UTC student was found dead in an on-campus apartment on Wednesday.

The student was found during a routine room-safety check.

The Chattanooga Police Department's narcotics division is investigating the death, and no foul play is suspected.

Here is a release from UTC's Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management & Student Affairs Yancy Freeman:

 UTC Community,

 I am saddened to report the death of one of our students today, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The student was found to be non-responsive in their on-campus apartment during a routine scheduled room-safety check. The UTC Police Department responded as well as the Chattanooga Police Department and emergency medical services. The death was confirmed by emergency medical professionals. The Chattanooga Police Department is currently investigating the death, but there is no foul play suspected. We will not release the name of the student to protect the privacy of the family and friends who are directly impacted by this death.

 Losing a member of our campus community is a tragedy, and University resources are available 24/7 to help students, faculty, and staff in need. UTC CARES can be reached at www.utc.edu/care or by calling (423) 425-CARE (2273). If you have been impacted by this student death, I would encourage students to seek counseling services from our Counseling Center located in the University Center, Room 338. Additionally, faculty and staff may use the Employee Assistance Program (EAP), an employee benefit for counseling and other services.

 I want to take this opportunity to remind the campus community about the Community Member of Concern Form (www.utc.edu/coc). If you are concerned about the well-being of a friend, classmate, or colleague, please complete this form to alert our campus resource providers. UTC Mocs are a caring community, so please don’t hesitate to use these resources for help.


March 24, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 24, 2022

Trader Joe's Property At Hamilton Place Sells For $10.2 Million


Police Blotter: Scammer Convinces Woman To Pay $8,000 For Missing Jury Duty; Intoxicated Couple Hugs It Out

A woman on Normal Avenue called police and said she received a phone call saying she missed jury duty. The woman said the unknown caller said she needed to pay to keep from having a warrant issued for her arrest. The woman said she was instructed to buy $8,000 in gift cards, which she did. The woman said she lost $8,000 because she discovered the call was a scam. The number was ... (click for more)

Standing Up Against Transgender Athletes Is Standing Up For Women

The rights of transgenders has been a matter of much debate in recent months. Transgender swimmer Lia Thomas made waves when he became one of the first transgenders to participate in a National Collegiate Athletic Association swimming competition. Thomas, a fifth-year undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania, competed for the men’s swim team for three years before ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Rightful Winner

Ron DeSantis, the Florida governor who is considered to be a viable Presidential contender in 2024, signed a proclamation on Tuesday that proclaimed Emma Weyant was “the rightful winner” at last weekend’s NCAA women’s swimming championships. Weyant, a Florida native and University of Virginia star, actually finished second in the 500-meter freestyle finals when transexual Lia Thomas, ... (click for more)

"I Turn It On When I Need To" - Camryn Cernuto Leads NJCAA In Steals

Camryn Cernuto, otherwise known as the best base runner in America, is in scoring position the moment she makes it safely to first base. The dirt diamond of the infield is her kingdom, and she traverses the base paths as she pleases. Pick off attempts only delay the inevitable: a stolen base. While Cernuto certainly has blinding speed and acceleration most could only dream of, her ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Can Johnny Come Marching Home?

The Chattanooga Mocs have a really tough chore ahead. They need to replace men's basketball coach Lamont Paris who was hired this week at South Carolina. That will be hard to do because in his five seasons as the Mocs' head coach, the team improved every year, capping his tenure here at 25-8 with a trip to the NCAA Tournament and a near win over Illinois in round one. We all knew ... (click for more)


