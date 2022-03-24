Georgia Has 44 More Coronavirus Deaths And 667 New Cases
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 44 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,856.
There are 667 new cases reported on Thursday, as that total reaches 1,924,327 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 110,031, which is an increase of 124 since Wednesday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,459 cases, up 8; 126 deaths
Chattooga County: 5,249 cases; 112 deaths
Dade County: 2,556 cases, up 1; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,553 cases, up 8; 185 deaths
Whitfield County: 27,294 cases, up 5; 387 deaths