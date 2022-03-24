 Friday, March 25, 2022 50.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Caldwell Huckabay Qualifies For Race Against Incumbent Sessions Judge Alex McVeagh

Thursday, March 24, 2022
Caldwell Huckabay
Caldwell Huckabay

Attorney Caldwell Huckabay has qualified for a race against General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh.

Prior to the move, all five General Sessions judges appeared they might get in without opposition.

Attorney Huckabay moved to Chattanooga from Louisiana and was an attorney, then a prosecutor before teaching at Baylor School for almost 20 years. He recently returned to the law practice.

Also from Louisiana, Judge McVeagh was appointed to the bench by Governor Bill Haslam in 2017. He founded and presides over a Drug Court in General Sessions.

Judge Alex McVeagh
Judge Alex McVeagh

March 25, 2022

Police Blotter: Mother And Son Argue Over Using A Cell Phone; Lingering Man In Circle K Restroom Is Trespassed

March 25, 2022

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 25, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A man on Wisdom Street told police he was arguing with his mother. He said she needed to use her cell phone after she just allowed him to listen to music on it. Police spoke to the mother who ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEARD, HENRY DEWAYNE 2806CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410 Age at Arrest: 37 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County REGISTRATION, ... (click for more)



Opinion

Chief Freeman Cooper Was A Great Man

When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Great Comebacks

Knowing I love humor, readers are quick to share funny things with me. The Saturday Funnies on Chattanoogan.com have become a hit but the other day my dear friend John sent me a handful that deserves its own headline. If you ever testify in court, you might wish you could have been as sharp as this policeman. He was being cross-examined by a defense attorney during a felony ... (click for more)

Sports

Lamont Paris Named Head Men's Basketball Coach At University Of South Carolina

Lamont Paris, who has been a part of nine NCAA Division I Tournaments and 17 20-win seasons as a college head and assistant coach, has been named the University of South Carolina’s 33rd head coach, Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Thursday. Paris, 47, becomes the first African-American head coach in the history of the Gamecock men’s basketball program. Paris comes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Secure Big Victory On The Recruiting Front

Three days after a big win on the basketball court, the Tennessee Lady Vols scored an equally big victory on the recruiting front. Rickea Jackson, a player with All-SEC credentials, announced her commitment to Tennessee on Twitter, simply saying, “I’m hereee.” The former Mississippi State standout entered the transfer portal earlier this season. The 6-foot-2 forward was ... (click for more)


