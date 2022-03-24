Caldwell Huckabay Qualifies For Race Against Incumbent Sessions Judge Alex McVeagh

Attorney Caldwell Huckabay has qualified for a race against General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh.

Prior to the move, all five General Sessions judges appeared they might get in without opposition.

Attorney Huckabay moved to Chattanooga from Louisiana and was an attorney, then a prosecutor before teaching at Baylor School for almost 20 years. He recently returned to the law practice.

Also from Louisiana, Judge McVeagh was appointed to the bench by Governor Bill Haslam in 2017. He founded and presides over a Drug Court in General Sessions.