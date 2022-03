Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEARD, HENRY DEWAYNE

2806CANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

REGISTRATION, UNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF DECAL OR PLATE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING

EVADING ARREST

THEFT OF PROPERTY



BRIDGES, BRESHAYLA QUIELLE

2700 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWN, DAKOTA CONRAD

4056 SUE LANE DECATUR, 30035

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

EVADING ARREST

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



BROWN, LORI ANN

3808 RAE TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CANTRELL, JACOB PAUL

2000 E 23RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CAPERTON, GEORGE

643 Maple Street Ct Chattanooga, 374023924

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

EVADING ARREST

CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



DOBBERT, LONDON ALEXANDRA

208 NORTHERN TRAILS DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DUNCAN, BRENT ANTHONY

1204 JEFFERSON AVE Maryville, 378043256

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FORGERY



ENGEL, EVAN JACOB

203 Valley View Ave Chattanooga, 374152635

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE



FLETCHER, COREY MICKELLE

3811 DEERFOOT DR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE OUT OF WHITFIELD CO GA



FOUNTAIN, DAKEYVIOUS J

605 WOODVALE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



GANNAWAY, NATHAN MILES

3212 BLACK HAWK TRAIL EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

SIMPLE POSSESSION (XANAX)

POSSESSION OF (OXYCODONE)



GRAHAM, TISHA LEEANN

1900 CHAMBERLAIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)



GREER, COREY JAMMAL

2312 BROOKWOOD DR CHATTANOOGA, 374211718

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

THEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER 1000



GRIMSLEY, STACY TRAY

14252 OLD DAYTON PIKE SALE CREEK, 37373

Age at Arrest: 54 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY



HENRY, JAMES EDWARD

9826 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CONTEMPT OF COURT



HINES, EARL

4717 METRO PARK #A HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 46 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT UNDER $1000



HODGES, FREDDIE LEE

3624 SALUDA ST CHATTANOOGA, 374061642

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



HOLMES, CRAIG ANTHONY

2125 CRESCENT CLUB DR HIXSON, 373434506

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



HUGHES, MELISSA ANN

727 E 11th St Chattanooga, 374033104

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FORGERY



HUGHLETT, ELLIS LABRON

3204 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374071803

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSIONJ OF CONTROLLED



HURT, GREGORY SHANE

Homeless Chattanooga, 37402

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



JEFFERSON, EDDIE GENE

712 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112809

Age at Arrest: 66 years old

Arresting Agency: Chatt.

Housing AuthorityDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJONES, ROBERT ONEAL4030 Dorris St Chattanooga, 374101709Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTKINCANNON, BRITTAINEY ELIZABETH291 STANCIL RD ROSSVILLE,Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONLANE, MARQUEL8013 HARPER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEVERETT, HAILEY RAYNE141 WOOTEN RD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHELITTLE, SEAN RYAN7836 SAFARI DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORMAGLOIRE, JULIEN BERTRAND570 GOUT ST CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NELOMS, CARMEN DANELLE3465 EMERSON DR CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRICE, ONTARIO MARKIS2818 CURTIS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALEPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYROBINSON, CALIN L900 AIRPORT RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000RODGERS, SPENCER LEE1433 WILLIAMS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SANTIZO-AMBROCIO, CASEY F3121 BIMINI PLACE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SERGEANT, LEAH TUCKER1114 ALTAMAHA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeASSAULTSEXTON, TYBRESHA SHANISE1128 E 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081605Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTSHVED, ILYA PETER7507 BORISS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163517Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASLOMAN, JEREMY BRUCEHOMELESS HIXSON, 37323Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN3209 7TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, JAMES MELVIN7421 PAMELA DRIVE HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTSTOUDERMIRE, JEROME CURTIS7703 Vista Hills Dr Chattanooga, 37416Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSESUTTON, KENYON LEBRON2406 E 3RD ST CHATTANOOGA, 374042719Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY-OVER 10000TYER, DAVID189 JOYCE DRIVE RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTWALTON, CHRISTOPHER SHAWN4411 OLD SLATE RD ELLENWOOD, 30294Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORWILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112909Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHEWOOTEN, CHRISTOPHER LEE2669 POCKET RD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFAILURE TO APPEARWYNN, DEJAIDA D1251 TOWN HILLS DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSECHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATIONUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATE