County Detective's Son Found With 268 Files Of Sexual Images Of Children

Friday, March 25, 2022
Jeremy Shane Uren
A Hixson man has been found with 268 files of what was termed "apparent child sexual abuse material."

Jeremy Shane Uren, 23, of 8975 Regent Lane, is charged with sexual exploitation of a minor.

A county detective said he received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children of uploads that started on March 12, 2021 and continued through June 21 of last year.

The detective said the uploads contain young girls exposing their breasts and private area in a lewd and lascivious manner. In some of the images, the young girls are shown in sexual acts with adults and in others in sexual acts with young boys. One image depicts a young girl in bondage.

The investigator obtained information from Google about the uploads, including the birth date of the uploader and the IP address. The detective said the IP address was assigned to an EPB fiber account under the name Patricia I. Uren at 8975 Regent Lane. Ms. Uren was identified as a detective with the Sheriff's Office working in the fugitive department. She is the mother of Jeremy Shane Uren.

The phone records of Detective Uren were checked and it was found that she was in phone contact with the phone number from the cyber tip - a number that belongs to Jeremy Shane Uren.

The birth date of Jeremy Uren matches that of the cyber tip. The detective said he has been living at his mother's Hixson address.

 

 

 


