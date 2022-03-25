Georgia Has 61 More Coronavirus Deaths, 532 New Cases
Friday, March 25, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 61 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,916.
There are 532 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,924,828 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations with the virus are at 110,130, which is an increase of 99 since Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 12,461 cases, up 2; 126 deaths
Chattooga County: 5,250 cases, up 1; 112 deaths
Dade County: 2,557 cases, up 1; 25 deaths
Walker County: 13,562 cases, up 9; 185 deaths
Whitfield County: 27,301 cases, up 7; 391 deaths, up 4