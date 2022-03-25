Georgia Has 61 More Coronavirus Deaths, 532 New Cases

When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including ... (click for more)

Knowing I love humor, readers are quick to share funny things with me. The Saturday Funnies on Chattanoogan.com have become a hit but the other day my dear friend John sent me a handful that deserves its own headline. If you ever testify in court, you might wish you could have been as sharp as this policeman. He was being cross-examined by a defense attorney during a felony ... (click for more)