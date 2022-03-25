 Friday, March 25, 2022 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Georgia Has 61 More Coronavirus Deaths, 532 New Cases

Friday, March 25, 2022
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 61 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,916.

There are 532 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,924,828 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations with the virus are at 110,130, which is an increase of 99 since Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 12,461 cases, up 2; 126 deaths

Chattooga County: 5,250 cases, up 1; 112 deaths

Dade County: 2,557 cases, up 1; 25 deaths

Walker County: 13,562 cases, up 9; 185 deaths

Whitfield County: 27,301 cases, up 7; 391 deaths, up 4

March 25, 2022

March 25, 2022

March 25, 2022

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 61 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,916. There are 532 new cases reported on Friday, as ... (click for more)



Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. Public Input Session on Redistricting IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported six new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 10 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 98,173. There were no more deaths reported on Friday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,114. The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron ... (click for more)

Chief Freeman Cooper Was A Great Man

When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Great Comebacks

Knowing I love humor, readers are quick to share funny things with me. The Saturday Funnies on Chattanoogan.com have become a hit but the other day my dear friend John sent me a handful that deserves its own headline. If you ever testify in court, you might wish you could have been as sharp as this policeman. He was being cross-examined by a defense attorney during a felony ... (click for more)

Lamont Paris Named Head Men's Basketball Coach At University Of South Carolina

Lamont Paris, who has been a part of nine NCAA Division I Tournaments and 17 20-win seasons as a college head and assistant coach, has been named the University of South Carolina’s 33rd head coach, Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Thursday. Paris, 47, becomes the first African-American head coach in the history of the Gamecock men’s basketball program. Paris comes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Secure Big Victory On The Recruiting Front

Three days after a big win on the basketball court, the Tennessee Lady Vols scored an equally big victory on the recruiting front. Rickea Jackson, a player with All-SEC credentials, announced her commitment to Tennessee on Twitter, simply saying, “I’m hereee.” The former Mississippi State standout entered the transfer portal earlier this season. The 6-foot-2 forward was ... (click for more)


