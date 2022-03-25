 Friday, March 25, 2022 53.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Friday, March 25, 2022

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).

III. Special Presentation.
Public Input Session on Redistricting

IV. Minute Approval.

V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING

a. 2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3838 and 3840 Hixson Pike, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)

VI. Ordinances – First Reading: COUNCIL OFFICE

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX, adding a new Section 11-519, entitled, “Moratorium on the Acceptance of Short Term Vacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties,” which are not the primary residence of the applicant, for a period beginning March 22, 2022, up to and including, January 9, 2023. (Sponsored by Chairman Henderson)

VII. Resolutions: POLICE

a. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to execute a contract with Thomson Reuters-West for CLEAR Law Enforcement Plus and ENCLR Proflex LPR software application subscription for a three (3) year term, for year one (1), in the amount of $54,000.00; year two (2), not to exceed $55,000.00; and year three (3), not to exceed $57,000.00, for a total contract amount not to exceed $165,000.00, for the three (3) year term.
                         
PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works

b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-21-021-201, John A. Patten Community Building – HVAC Installation, to Cagle Development LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $1,474,000.00, with a contingency in the amount of $100,000.00, for 
a total amount of $1,574,000.00. (District 1)

c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-21-006-201, Multiple Tennis Courts Improvements at the Batters Place recreational facility, to Competition Athletics Surfaces, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $133,701.20, with a contingency amount of $13,500.00, for a total amount of $147,201.20. (District 4)

d. A resolution rescinding Resolution No. 30995 to clarify project funding sources, project ownership, and regulatory compliance requirements; and authorizing the Public Works Administrator to execute a revised Memorandum of Understanding with the Industrial Development Board for the City of Chattanooga for design and construction of multiple wet-weather storage facilities to reduce wet-weather wastewater overflows within the regional wastewater collection systems relative to the Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvement Project (e2i2) with the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority.

VIII. Purchases.

IX. Committee Reports.

X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

XI. Adjournment.
                    
TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM

1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.

2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).

3. Special Presentation.

4. Minute Approval.
Order of Business for City Council

5. Ordinances - Final Reading:

COUNCIL OFFICE

a. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX, adding a new Section 11-519, entitled, “Moratorium on the Acceptance of Short Term Vacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties,” which are not the primary residence of the applicant, for a period beginning March 22, 2022, up to and including, January 9, 2023. (Sponsored by Chairman Henderson)

6. Ordinances - First Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works and Transportation

a. MR-2022-0034 Mitch Patel Vision Hospitality Group c/o Drew Hibbard (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an alley in the 300 block of W. Main Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Transportation and Planning Commission)

b. MR-2022-0032 Chazen Engineering c/o Kaitlin Sims for Chattanooga Boiler & Tank Company (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an alley in the 1500 block of Polk Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation and Planning Commission)
                      
c. MR-2022-0031 Chazen Engineering c/o Kaitlin Sims for 1101 Main Street, LLC c/o KevinBoehm(Abandonment). Anordinanceclosingandabandoningaright-of-way located in the 1400 block of Top Street at the corners of E. Main Street and E. 14th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation and Planning Commission)

d. MR-2022-0010 Ethan Collier Construction Company c/o Stacey Gilbreath (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an alley in the 1500 block of S. Watkins Street which runs parallel to E. Main Street and connects S. Lyerly Street and S. Watkins Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for denial by Transportation and approval by Planning Commission)

7. Resolutions: MAYOR’S OFFICE

a. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointment of Sara McManus to the Library Board of Directors.

b. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointment of Timothy Goldsmith and the appointments of Ian Alijah Bey, Jonathan Dean, Tsega Tessema, and Anthony Wiley to the Chattanooga Public Art Commission.

PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS

Public Works

c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3 (Final) for J. Cumby Construction, Inc., of Cookeville, TN, for Contract No. W-16-017-201, MBWWTP Solids Process of Optimization Implementation - Phase 2 Thickener Upgrades, a Consent Decree Project, for final reconciliation of the unit items, for a decrease of $25,314.03, to release the remaining contingency amount of $20,000.00, for a revised total contract amount of $5,771,899.95. (District 1) (Consent Decree)

8. Purchases.

9. Committee Reports.

10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.

11. Adjournment.


March 25, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

March 25, 2022

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 6 More Cases

March 25, 2022

Georgia Has 61 More Coronavirus Deaths, 532 New Cases


Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported six new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 10 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 98,173. There were ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 61 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,916. There are 532 new cases reported on Friday, as ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford). III. Special Presentation. Public Input Session on Redistricting IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 6 More Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported six new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 10 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 98,173. There were no more deaths reported on Friday by the Health Department, for a total of 1,114. The Health Department is currently conducting data cleaning on a number of backlogged cases from the Omicron ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chief Freeman Cooper Was A Great Man

When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Great Comebacks

Knowing I love humor, readers are quick to share funny things with me. The Saturday Funnies on Chattanoogan.com have become a hit but the other day my dear friend John sent me a handful that deserves its own headline. If you ever testify in court, you might wish you could have been as sharp as this policeman. He was being cross-examined by a defense attorney during a felony ... (click for more)

Sports

Lamont Paris Named Head Men's Basketball Coach At University Of South Carolina

Lamont Paris, who has been a part of nine NCAA Division I Tournaments and 17 20-win seasons as a college head and assistant coach, has been named the University of South Carolina’s 33rd head coach, Director of Athletics Ray Tanner announced Thursday. Paris, 47, becomes the first African-American head coach in the history of the Gamecock men’s basketball program. Paris comes ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Lady Vols Secure Big Victory On The Recruiting Front

Three days after a big win on the basketball court, the Tennessee Lady Vols scored an equally big victory on the recruiting front. Rickea Jackson, a player with All-SEC credentials, announced her commitment to Tennessee on Twitter, simply saying, “I’m hereee.” The former Mississippi State standout entered the transfer portal earlier this season. The 6-foot-2 forward was ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors