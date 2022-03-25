Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Ledford).



III. Special Presentation.

Public Input Session on Redistricting



IV. Minute Approval.



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING



a. 2022-0014 Tyrone Byrd (R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located at 3838 and 3840 Hixson Pike, from R-4 Special Zone to C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone, subject to certain conditions.

(District 2) (Recommended for approval by Planning Commission and Staff)VI. Ordinances – First Reading: COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX, adding a new Section 11-519, entitled, “Moratorium on the Acceptance of Short Term Vacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties,” which are not the primary residence of the applicant, for a period beginning March 22, 2022, up to and including, January 9, 2023. (Sponsored by Chairman Henderson)VII. Resolutions: POLICEa. A resolution authorizing the Chief of Police to execute a contract with Thomson Reuters-West for CLEAR Law Enforcement Plus and ENCLR Proflex LPR software application subscription for a three (3) year term, for year one (1), in the amount of $54,000.00; year two (2), not to exceed $55,000.00; and year three (3), not to exceed $57,000.00, for a total contract amount not to exceed $165,000.00, for the three (3) year term.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksb. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. Y-21-021-201, John A. Patten Community Building – HVAC Installation, to Cagle Development LLC, of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $1,474,000.00, with a contingency in the amount of $100,000.00, fora total amount of $1,574,000.00. (District 1)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. R-21-006-201, Multiple Tennis Courts Improvements at the Batters Place recreational facility, to Competition Athletics Surfaces, Inc., of Chattanooga, TN, in the amount of $133,701.20, with a contingency amount of $13,500.00, for a total amount of $147,201.20. (District 4)d. A resolution rescinding Resolution No. 30995 to clarify project funding sources, project ownership, and regulatory compliance requirements; and authorizing the Public Works Administrator to execute a revised Memorandum of Understanding with the Industrial Development Board for the City of Chattanooga for design and construction of multiple wet-weather storage facilities to reduce wet-weather wastewater overflows within the regional wastewater collection systems relative to the Environmental and Economic Infrastructure Improvement Project (e2i2) with the Hamilton County Water and Wastewater Treatment Authority.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, APRIL 5, 2022 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Hester).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - Final Reading:COUNCIL OFFICEa. An ordinance amending Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 11, Article XX, adding a new Section 11-519, entitled, “Moratorium on the Acceptance of Short Term Vacation Rental Applications for Non-Owner, Occupied Rental Properties,” which are not the primary residence of the applicant, for a period beginning March 22, 2022, up to and including, January 9, 2023. (Sponsored by Chairman Henderson)6. Ordinances - First Reading: PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKS Public Works and Transportationa. MR-2022-0034 Mitch Patel Vision Hospitality Group c/o Drew Hibbard (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an alley in the 300 block of W. Main Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 7) (Recommended for approval by Transportation and Planning Commission)b. MR-2022-0032 Chazen Engineering c/o Kaitlin Sims for Chattanooga Boiler & Tank Company (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an alley in the 1500 block of Polk Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation and Planning Commission)c. MR-2022-0031 Chazen Engineering c/o Kaitlin Sims for 1101 Main Street, LLC c/o KevinBoehm(Abandonment). Anordinanceclosingandabandoningaright-of-way located in the 1400 block of Top Street at the corners of E. Main Street and E. 14th Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 8) (Recommended for approval by Transportation and Planning Commission)d. MR-2022-0010 Ethan Collier Construction Company c/o Stacey Gilbreath (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning an alley in the 1500 block of S. Watkins Street which runs parallel to E. Main Street and connects S. Lyerly Street and S. Watkins Street, as detailed on the attached map, subject to certain conditions. (District 9) (Recommended for denial by Transportation and approval by Planning Commission)7. Resolutions: MAYOR’S OFFICEa. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointment of Sara McManus to the Library Board of Directors.b. A resolution confirming Mayor Kelly’s re-appointment of Timothy Goldsmith and the appointments of Ian Alijah Bey, Jonathan Dean, Tsega Tessema, and Anthony Wiley to the Chattanooga Public Art Commission.PARKS AND PUBLIC WORKSPublic Worksc. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3 (Final) for J. Cumby Construction, Inc., of Cookeville, TN, for Contract No. W-16-017-201, MBWWTP Solids Process of Optimization Implementation - Phase 2 Thickener Upgrades, a Consent Decree Project, for final reconciliation of the unit items, for a decrease of $25,314.03, to release the remaining contingency amount of $20,000.00, for a revised total contract amount of $5,771,899.95. (District 1) (Consent Decree)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.