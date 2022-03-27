Police Blotter: Man Going Well Above 80 On Germantown Road Says He Was Late For Work; Man Helps Himself To Bag Of Chips While Shopping

Police observed a beige Ford Fusion traveling south at 701 North Germantown Road at speeds well above 80 mph. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, who said he was late for work. However, he did take time to pick up another occupant from Chateau Apartments, and was unable to answer common questions from police without showing nervousness. Police allowed the man to leave on a warning.

* * *

A woman on Elena Drive told police a man was at her home beating on the door and yelling in the yard. She said he kept saying he wanted to "talk" and that he was the reason her daughter went to jail that night. She said she did not want him at her home or on her property. She said when the man heard her say she was calling the police, he left in a red vehicle of some kind. Police attempted to locate the man, but were unable to do so with the limited information given.



* * *

A woman on East 13th Street told police she repeatedly gets calls from the same number. While on scene, police were able to observe these calls in her call log, where they appeared to be scam calls. Police also witnessed the woman repeatedly answer calls from this number and become irate until either she or the caller hung up. Police told her about how to block the number. The woman blocked the number and informed police she did not need any further assistance.

* * *

A woman told police she was at the Chattanooga Track Club, 301 Market St., from 8:30-10:30 a.m. She said during this time someone entered her vehicle, rummaged through it and stole a phone car charger. The woman believes her vehicle was locked, although there were no signs of forced entry. There is no suspect information.



* * *

A man on Isbill Road told police that someone had taken the catalytic converter off his work truck, which was parked in the yard. He told police that on the previous Friday around 11 p.m., his niece had returned to the residence and observed a dark-colored vehicle parked next to the truck. The niece was on scene and told police the person in the vehicle was an uncle, who she observed under the left side of the truck. She said she questioned why he was at the home and he said he was just looking for a bolt pattern. She said there was a tarp that was lying on the ground between the car and truck. She said her uncle told her not to mention that he had been there at the home because he didn't want to spook anyone, and then he quickly left in his vehicle.

* * *

An employee of Kentucky Fried Chicken, 4856 Highway 58, told police a man was walking around with his shirt off and yelling at people. He said that they wanted the man to be removed from the property. Police spoke with the man and he was willing to leave the area.

* * *

A woman told police someone broke her passenger front door window while she was working out at Orangetheory Fitness, 7407 Igou Gap Road. She said it appears as if someone was attempting to break into her vehicle. She said the window was shattered, but not broken off.



* * *

A disorder was reported on Parkway Drive. Police spoke with a woman who said she was in an argument with her son. The son said he was going to leave to cool down for a while. The son did lie about his age by attempting to give the wrong birth date.

* * *



A man told police someone busted out the rear passenger door window between 4:15-4:30 p.m. while he was parked at Planet Fitness, 6231 Perimeter Dr.

* * *

A woman told police someone broke into her vehicle and stole her purse and two other items while she was at work at the Olive Garden, 2200 Hamilton Place Blvd. She said this occurred between 10:55 a.m. and 5:10 p.m. She said the front passenger window was busted out.

* * *

A disorder was reported at Patten Towers, 1 East 11th St. Police spoke with two men who had been in a verbal disorder. The disorder was over when police arrived and the men had separated. Police response was no longer needed. Police told both men to stay away from each other.

* * *

An employee at Academy Sports + Outdoors, 2220 Hamilton Place Blvd., told police a man was walking around the store and grabbed a bag of chips and ate them without paying for them. The employee said he did not want to press charges, but he wanted the man out of the store. Police told the man that management didn't want him on the property anymore, and he was willing to leave in peace.