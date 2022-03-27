 Sunday, March 27, 2022 58.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Help Sought Identifying Man Killed On I-75 Near Ooltewah Early Sunday Morning

Sunday, March 27, 2022

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 75 near Ooltewah early Sunday morning.


Deputies were called to the scene on I-75 northbound near the 13.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m.


Traffic investigators say the man was hit by a passenger vehicle and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor for the driver. The driver remained on scene, was uninjured and contacted 911.

 

Investigators said the unidentified man was struck while walking in the fast lane on the interstate, but it's not clear how he got there, as there was no vehicle associated to him in the area.


The man who was killed is described as a white male, small build, possibly in his 20s to 30s, wearing dark clothes.


According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, the pedestrian struck had no identification on his person.  Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 423-209-8529.

 


March 28, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 27, 2022

Police Blotter: Man Going Well Above 80 On Germantown Road Says He Was Late For Work; Man Helps Himself To Bag Of Chips While Shopping

March 27, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JOSHUA WILLIAM 7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ON REVOKED ... (click for more)

Police observed a beige Ford Fusion traveling south at 701 North Germantown Road at speeds well above 80 mph. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AKINS, RODNEY ERIC 1403 BAILEY AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 53 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga THEFT OF PROPERTY ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABLES, JOSHUA WILLIAM 7710 LEE HIGHWAY CHATTANOOGA, 37415 Age at Arrest: 33 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING ON REVOKED AKRIDGE, JERTERRIUS MARSHAWN 2628 GLENWOOD PARKWAY APT.1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Federal Marshall Booked for Previous Charges or Other ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Going Well Above 80 On Germantown Road Says He Was Late For Work; Man Helps Himself To Bag Of Chips While Shopping

Police observed a beige Ford Fusion traveling south at 701 North Germantown Road at speeds well above 80 mph. Police initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, who said he was late for work. However, he did take time to pick up another occupant from Chateau Apartments, and was unable to answer common questions from police without showing nervousness. ... (click for more)

Opinion

Chief Freeman Cooper Was A Great Man

When I became mayor in April 2005, Police Chief Steve Parks surprised us by choosing to retire. At that time, I had the advantage of having known much of the upper ranks of the department for many years. Accordingly, the selection of Freeman Cooper as the next chief was quick and easy. Freeman came with the support and recommendation of practically everyone that mattered - including ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Just The Janitor

George W. Bush, the nation’s 43 rd President, was at the groundbreaking for the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, on Friday when he said, “When you're looking at a Medal of Honor recipient, you're looking at someone who has demonstrated gallantry under impossible odds. You're looking at someone who has placed duty above self. “You're looking at someone who understands ... (click for more)

Sports

Furman Beats Lady Mocs To End Losing Streak

Chattanooga’s Lady Mocs got off to a great start in the Southern Conference softball race by winning twice at home Saturday against Furman, but they weren’t able to get the sweep as the Lady Paladins rallied for a 7-5 victory at Frost Stadium Sunday afternoon. With the win, Furman improves to 10-17 overall and 1-2 in conference play while snapping a nine-game losing streak in ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Injury-Plagued Lady Vols Went Farther Than Expected

Toughness and resilience took Tennessee farther than the Lady Vols have been in six seasons. Their season ended Saturday with a 76-64 Sweet 16 loss to Louisville in the Wichita Region. Given the circumstances, they probably went farther than anyone should’ve expected - except them. Saturday’s game, in many respects, reflected everything that transpired before. Turnovers ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors