Help Sought Identifying Man Killed On I-75 Near Ooltewah Early Sunday Morning

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help identifying a man who was hit and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 75 near Ooltewah early Sunday morning.





Deputies were called to the scene on I-75 northbound near the 13.6 mile marker around 6:45 a.m.





Traffic investigators say the man was hit by a passenger vehicle and that drugs or alcohol were not a factor for the driver. The driver remained on scene, was uninjured and contacted 911.

Investigators said the unidentified man was struck while walking in the fast lane on the interstate, but it's not clear how he got there, as there was no vehicle associated to him in the area.





The man who was killed is described as a white male, small build, possibly in his 20s to 30s, wearing dark clothes.





According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, the pedestrian struck had no identification on his person. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit at 423-209-8529.