Shot Fired Into Car After Argument On Sixth Avenue

Police have charged 33-year-old Elmondno Millener in connection with an incident in which a shot was fired into a car.

Elmondno, of 228 W. 37th St., is charged with aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

In the incident on Thursday at 2706 Sixth Ave., a man said he had gone to his ex-girlfriend's house to try to see his son. He said the former girlfriend, Tyquavious Church, became very upset and started arguing with him. The man said he stayed in his car.

He said Millener then came outside and Ms. Church asked him several times for his gun.

He said Millener then pulled out a black handgun and shot at him.

The driver and his passenger then left the scene. They met police on Rossville Boulevard 30 minutes later and showed officers a bullet hole on the front driver's side of the car.

Police said a shell casing on the ground in front of the house where the incident took place.

Ms. Church said the man had followed her and she initially did not know who he was. She said they argued and nothing else happened.

Millener said "that what happened happened" and he "had to protect myself."



Millener refused to turn over a gun. Police were to seek a search warrant to check in the residence.