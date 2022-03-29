 Tuesday, March 29, 2022 66.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Citizens Charge City Council Violated Sunshine Law On Redistricting; Asks Panel To Start Process Over

Tuesday, March 29, 2022

Citizens on Tuesday told members of the City Council their redistricting process excluded the public and violated the Sunshine Law.

Speakers said the council should restart the process with full citizen involvement.

Councilwoman Carol Berz, who headed a three-member redistricting committee, said citizen input was gained from individual council members holding district meetings and getting feedback.

She said the process used by the council "followed the law."

She added at a public input session at City Hall at 6 p.m.,"Everything we've done has been on the website."

Everlena Holmes said the council discussed redistricting on Sept. 21, then six months later they announced that the nine district lines had been drawn.

She said, "There was a lack of transparency and openness. That creates a lack of public trust."

Theresa Turner of the Voters Council said the city process was in contrast to the county's that was "very open with perfect transparency." At the city, she said, "There was a total absence of public engagement."

She said the council needed to "restart the redistricting process and allow public input at the end of each meeting."

Helen Burns Sharp said there was a violation of the Sunshine Law and said the process "needs to start all over." 

She said the process consisted of a three-person committee working with the mayor's staff."

She added, "The public confidence has suffered. It may be a good plan, but it lacked active public input."

Eric Atkins said a decade earlier the City Council held six public engagement sessions on redistricting. He said the current process was "flawed, insufficient and inadequate."

He said, "Openness and transparency are hallmarks of the democracy that we fight for."

The City Council has not yet voted to approve the final draft of the redistricting, but is expected to do so soon.

Councilwoman Berz said current districts remain in place. She said the new lines do not take effect until the time of the city's 2025 election.

 


March 29, 2022

Jury Sees Video Of Man Killed At J.J.'s Lounge, Man Charged With Shooting Him; Witness Stole Drugs From Victim's Body

March 29, 2022

Joe Smith Says There Should Be "No Delay" In Naming Interim For House District 26

March 29, 2022

State Rep. Greg Vital Simplifies Government Filing Requirements With Passage Of 2nd Bill


Jurors on Tuesday watched video from J.J.'s Lounge in East Chattanooga showing a man who was later killed and the man charged with murdering him going in and out of the bar several times. ... (click for more)

County School Board member Joe Smith said the County Commission should proceed on Wednesday to name an interim House District 26 representative in place of Robin Smith, who resigned after facing ... (click for more)

State Rep. Greg Vital , R-Harrison, said he "has helped eliminate the unnecessary burden of certain required government filings for nonprofits" with the passage of his second bill as a member ... (click for more)



Opinion

Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Aesop’s Fable

I have watched the brouhaha over library books with a jaundiced eye because I detest censorship in just about any form. Oh, I am very much in favor about age-appropriate aisles in a school library but I think it is a librarian’s task and duty to make sure no smut gets passed around at school. My dad was a scholarly type, did postgrad studies in Latin and Greek at Princeton ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Tie Iowa & Middle Tennessee For 13th At Chattanooga Classic

The Chattanooga Mocs women’s golf team finished in a 3-way tie for 13th at the Chattanooga Classic at Council Fire Golf Club. The Mocs 911 total was matched by Iowa and Middle Tennessee at the 3-day, 54-hole event. Carolina Hortian was low for the group on Tuesday with a 1-over total of 73. Esme Hamilton had 75, while Megan Docherty and Dorota Zalewska both added 77 for the ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Dozen Notes From March Madness

I spent the past several days thinking about what I would write about today. Several items went through my mind, and I couldn't really decide, so here they are. All of them. 1. The regional championship match up between N.C. State and UConn on Monday was perhaps the best women's game I ever saw. The Huskies' 91-87 double-overtime victory was a true classic with neither ... (click for more)


