Jury Sees Video Of Man Killed At J.J.'s Lounge, Man Charged With Shooting Him; Witness Stole Drugs From Victim's Body

Jurors on Tuesday watched video from J.J.'s Lounge in East Chattanooga showing a man who was later killed and the man charged with murdering him going in and out of the bar several times.

Adrian Nixon, who was 29 at the time of the slaying of 28-year-old Jeremy "Blue" Clark in late July 2016, is standing trial for murder in the courtroom of Judge Don Poole.

On several occasions Nixon is seen walking in the bar and then leaving a very short time later.

Near the end of the video, Clark is shown walking out of the now-closed bar and talking with someone. He is shown shaking hands with one individual, then walking over to the front left of the Glass Street building where a white car had pulled up.

There was no sound with the video, but it was evident when shots began to be fired as individuals were seen ducking for cover and scurrying out of the bar.

A reluctant witness, Jeffrey Lindsey, sparred repeatedly with prosecutor Cameron Williams and declined to answer most questions.

He noted that prosecutor Williams handled the case when he plead guilty to stealing drugs off the body of the dying Clark as he lay in front of the bar.

Prosecutor Williams was allowed to read the statement that Lindsey gave to police the early morning of the shooting. Speaking much more clearly and openly than at the trial, he said he and his girlfriend had gone to the bar "to pick up a plate."

He said there were no parking spaces available so they pulled over toward the side of the bar. He said a white car came up so they went on around the building, followed by that vehicle. He said that car returned to the right front of the building, while he and the girlfriend paused in front.

Lindsey told the detective of getting out and shaking hands with Clark as he emerged from the bar. He said Clark then walked off in the direction of the white car. He said he then heard multiple gunshots and he dropped to the ground. He said he could see Clark stumbling and then falling.

Lindsey noted he was the first one to call for an ambulance to be sent. His call was played for the jury.

Lindsey said the white car had dark-tinted windows so that you could not see who was inside. He said of Clark, "It had to be somebody he knew - or who he thought he knew."

He said the white car sped off after the shooting.

Sgt. Jeff Buckner said he was on DUI patrol around 1 a.m. when he heard dispatch on a shooting. He went to the scene and found a number of officers had already arrived. He told of seeing the victim's body still lying behind a car at the bar.

Janet Benford said she and her fiance Reginald Locklin heard gunshots not long after they pulled up at the front of J.J.'s. She said she then saw "Blue" walking unsteadily. She said he "took a couple of steps behind the van, then he hit the ground."

When she said she got out to check on him "he was taking his last couple of breaths."

Reginald Locklin said he heard 4-5 gunshots and he pushed Ms. Benford's head down out of the line of fire.

He said, "I jumped straight out of the car. There were a bunch of people running and scattering. I saw somebody stumbling and fall to the ground. The Challenger (white car) pulled off the lot like everybody else."

He said the shots came from the direction of where the Challenger had stopped.