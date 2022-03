A tract of over 102 acres off Roberts Mill Road on Waldens Ridge has sold for $2,735,000.

The location is 7900 Hixson Springs Road.

The sale was to Spangler Farm Holdings Llc from Dana Falkner, Jan Elizabeth Harley, John S Harley, John Steven Harley, Dana Bryan and Dana Folkner.

The property was originally listed at $3,750,000 in 2020.