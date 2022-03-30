Shawn Poppie is new UTC women's basketball coach
 Wednesday, March 30, 2022 75.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Smedley, Wamp To Appear In County Mayor Forum Sponsored By Chamber, Other Groups; Hullander Campaign Focusing On Voter Outreach

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Hamilton County Mayoral candidates Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp will meet for a Republican Primary forum, which will be aired for public viewing on WTCI - PBS and WUTC 88.1, Thursday, April 14, at 8 p.m. EST, a non-profit coalition announced today. All candidates who qualified to be on the ballot in the Republican primary were invited to participate.

 

A spokesperson for the Matt Hullander campaign said, "We agreed to four events at the beginning of the campaign and have two - Newschannel 9 on April 7 and WRCB/TFP on April 11 remaining.

Matt’s schedule was already set when we received the invitation and, in looking at the hosts, we noted that Matt has met with the Chamber (twice) and is meeting with CHA 2.0  right now.  CHA 2.0 is a host at the upcoming debate along with the Chamber of Commerce and many others who we’ve either met with or are meeting with in the coming days.   We continue to meet with civic groups, non-profits, and voters every single day.  We appreciate the opportunity; however, with limited time we have going into April, we are extremely focused on voter outreach and just couldn’t change the schedule to make this work. "


Partnering organizations include the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, Chattanooga 2.0, the Community Foundation of Greater Chattanooga, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, the United Way of Greater Chattanooga, and Venture Forward. WTCI-PBS and WUTC are presenting media partners.


The Republican Primary forum will be moderated by Ray Bassett, host of Scenic Roots on WUTC 88.1 FM. After brief introductory statements are made by each candidate, the debate will follow a standard format in which candidates will have up to two minutes to respond to questions, followed by up to one minute of response from the opposing candidate.


“At the Foundation, we believe that creating opportunities for sharing information and building relationships is as crucial as our monetary investments in the community," says Dwayne Marshall, Community Foundation VP of Community Investment. "We are excited to work with our partners to create space for shared learning and informed decision-making this May and August as part of the Hamilton County government election cycle.”


Viewers and listeners should expect candid discussions about the candidates’ experiences, priorities, and opportunities for the future of Hamilton County. The focus will remain on substantial issues and solutions for the community.


“WTCI understands the value of an informed community. It is mission-focused work. A candidate forum is an opportunity for those on the ballot to communicate their vision for our community. Working with our partners, it is imperative that we offer multiple platforms for this important programming,” says Bob Culkeen, president and CEO of WTCI-PBS.


The candidates will respond to questions submitted by the coordinating partners. The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of any entities they represent.


“We look forward to furthering our understanding of Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp’s perspectives on key issues for Hamilton County. We’re proud to continue to be part of this partnership bringing the opportunity to know where these candidates stand on key issues to our community,” said Lesley Scearce, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Chattanooga.


Early voting will be held in Hamilton County April 13th through April 28th. The primary election will be held on May 3rd. More information about how and where to vote can be found at the Hamilton County Election Commission website at https://elect.hamiltontn.gov.


March 30, 2022

Smedley, Wamp To Appear In County Mayor Forum Sponsored By Chamber, Other Groups; Hullander Campaign Focusing On Voter Outreach

March 30, 2022

Police Blotter: Hobby Lobby Customer Walks Out With Bench; Man Suspects Brother Of Breaking Windows, Damaging Door At His House

March 30, 2022

County Donating Parking Lot For New $60.8 Million Health Science Building For The UTC School Of Nursing


Hamilton County Mayoral candidates Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp will meet for a Republican Primary forum, which will be aired for public viewing on WTCI - PBS and WUTC 88.1, Thursday, April ... (click for more)

An employee at Hobby Lobby, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a man came into the store a few minutes prior to closing. She said the man walked inside and was talking on the phone for approximately ... (click for more)

County officials are donating a parking lot on E. Third Street for use as part of a new $60.8 million Health Science Building for the UTC School of Nursing. The facility will be located ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Smedley, Wamp To Appear In County Mayor Forum Sponsored By Chamber, Other Groups; Hullander Campaign Focusing On Voter Outreach

Hamilton County Mayoral candidates Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp will meet for a Republican Primary forum, which will be aired for public viewing on WTCI - PBS and WUTC 88.1, Thursday, April 14, at 8 p.m. EST, a non-profit coalition announced today. All candidates who qualified to be on the ballot in the Republican primary were invited to participate. A spokesperson for ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Hobby Lobby Customer Walks Out With Bench; Man Suspects Brother Of Breaking Windows, Damaging Door At His House

An employee at Hobby Lobby, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a man came into the store a few minutes prior to closing. She said the man walked inside and was talking on the phone for approximately two-three minutes before picking up a bench and leaving the store without paying. The bench the man took was valued at $214.98. The employee was able to obtain pictures and video ... (click for more)

Opinion

Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Aesop’s Fable

I have watched the brouhaha over library books with a jaundiced eye because I detest censorship in just about any form. Oh, I am very much in favor about age-appropriate aisles in a school library but I think it is a librarian’s task and duty to make sure no smut gets passed around at school. My dad was a scholarly type, did postgrad studies in Latin and Greek at Princeton ... (click for more)

Sports

Shawn Poppie Named Chattanooga Women's Head Basketball Coach

The Shawn Poppie era of Chattanooga women’s basketball begins now. Poppie becomes the seventh head coach of the Mocs, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced Wednesday. He replaces Katie Galloway Burrows, who was recently dismissed. “From the beginning, Shawn was someone who we targeted and was highly recommended as a candidate to be our ... (click for more)

Top MLB Prospects To "Lookout" For In AA-South Chattanooga

Spring training is a place where baseball’s fans dream about a bright and glorious future, a concept that takes the form of 20-23 year-old minor league athletes who have yet to establish themselves in the Show. These fresh-faced ballplayers occasionally hit a home run against an all-star going at half-speed, or will throw a wicked breaking ball against a middling journeyman who ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors