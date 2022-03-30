Judge McVeagh Re-Emphasizes Aim To Seek Re-Election In Sessions Court Despite Speculation He May Move To Greenholtz Seat

General Sessions Court Judge Alex McVeagh said he was re-emphasizing his intent to run to keep his position as judge of Hamilton County General Sessions Court, Division II.

With Division II Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz being elevated to the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals, it has been speculated that Judge McVeagh might seek that post.

Emily Wade, campaign manager for Friends of Judge Alex, said, “Judge McVeagh is extremely proud of his friend and former colleague, Judge Tom Greenholtz, on his nomination by Governor Lee to the Court of Criminal Appeals for a term to begin in September 2022.

“Also, Judge Greenholtz has stated that he has no plans to resign his current seat as judge of Criminal Court, Division II prior to September 2022 even if he is confirmed by the legislature in the weeks to come.

“Judge McVeagh is flattered by those who think he will be appointed by the Governor for another position; however, Judge McVeagh firmly plans to run to retain his role as judge of Hamilton County General Sessions Court, Division II.”



She noted that "Judge McVeagh has qualified to run in the nonpartisan county general election to be held on August 4."



Judge McVeagh said, “As I have stated before, serving as judge of Division II of General Sessions Court and as judge of General Sessions Recovery Court has been the honor of a lifetime, and I hope I have gained the trust and confidence of the legal community and the citizens of Hamilton County. I would appreciate their vote on August 4, 2022 in the race for Division II of General Sessions Court.”

He is opposed by attorney Caldwell Huckabay in that election.