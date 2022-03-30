Shawn Poppie is new UTC women's basketball coach
Strong Winds Whip Up Damaging Woods Fire At Sevierville; Firefighters Called In From Long Distances; Mandatory Evacuations Ordered

Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Strong winds whipped up a major wildfire near the tourist town of Sevierville on Wednesday.

Firefighters were being brought in from a wide area, including as far as the Tri Cities.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for locations near the woods fire that was in steep, difficult to reach terrain.

Over 250 acres were burning by Wednesday night.

It began Wednesday morning as a brush fire, burning one cabin and injuring one person.

It was centered in the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane section.

Affected sections included Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, and Walden’s Creek.

The Sevier County fire brought to mind a monster blaze in 2016 at nearby Gatlinburg that killed 14 people and damaged or destroyed some 2,500 buildings. 


March 31, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 30, 2022

Smedley, Wamp To Appear In County Mayor Forum Sponsored By Chamber, Other Groups; Hullander Campaign Focusing On Voter Outreach

March 30, 2022

Police Blotter: Hobby Lobby Customer Walks Out With Bench; Man Suspects Brother Of Breaking Windows, Damaging Door At His House


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARTIME, MICHAEL GREGORY 7934 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Mayoral candidates Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp will meet for a Republican Primary forum, which will be aired for public viewing on WTCI - PBS and WUTC 88.1, Thursday, April ... (click for more)

An employee at Hobby Lobby, 2288 Gunbarrel Road, told police that a man came into the store a few minutes prior to closing. She said the man walked inside and was talking on the phone for approximately ... (click for more)



Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ARTIME, MICHAEL GREGORY 7934 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County AGGRAVATED ASSAULT BROOKS, DAVID DERNELL 1902 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 44 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT ... (click for more)

Hamilton County Mayoral candidates Sabrena Smedley and Weston Wamp will meet for a Republican Primary forum, which will be aired for public viewing on WTCI - PBS and WUTC 88.1, Thursday, April 14, at 8 p.m. EST, a non-profit coalition announced today. All candidates who qualified to be on the ballot in the Republican primary were invited to participate. A spokesperson for ... (click for more)

Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Good And Bad At UT

Tennessee football just got a dose of good and bad. The good news is that Brycen Sanders, a four-star offensive lineman from Baylor, has narrowed his offers down to four schools and Tennessee is in Sanders’ final list. The bad news is the Tennessee football fan base has been chosen as “the most annoying” in the nation, beating out Ohio State for the dubious label. The Spun website ... (click for more)

Shawn Poppie Named Chattanooga Women's Head Basketball Coach

The Shawn Poppie era of Chattanooga women’s basketball begins now. Poppie becomes the seventh head coach of the Mocs, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced Wednesday. He replaces Katie Galloway Burrows, who was recently dismissed. “From the beginning, Shawn was someone who we targeted and was highly recommended as a candidate to be our ... (click for more)

Top MLB Prospects To "Lookout" For In AA-South Chattanooga

Spring training is a place where baseball’s fans dream about a bright and glorious future, a concept that takes the form of 20-23 year-old minor league athletes who have yet to establish themselves in the Show. These fresh-faced ballplayers occasionally hit a home run against an all-star going at half-speed, or will throw a wicked breaking ball against a middling journeyman who ... (click for more)


