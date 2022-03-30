Strong Winds Whip Up Damaging Woods Fire At Sevierville; Firefighters Called In From Long Distances; Mandatory Evacuations Ordered

Strong winds whipped up a major wildfire near the tourist town of Sevierville on Wednesday.

Firefighters were being brought in from a wide area, including as far as the Tri Cities.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for locations near the woods fire that was in steep, difficult to reach terrain.

Over 250 acres were burning by Wednesday night.

It began Wednesday morning as a brush fire, burning one cabin and injuring one person.

It was centered in the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane section.

Affected sections included Shagbark Resort, Little Valley Mountain Resort, Black Bear Resort, Wears Valley, and Walden’s Creek.

The Sevier County fire brought to mind a monster blaze in 2016 at nearby Gatlinburg that killed 14 people and damaged or destroyed some 2,500 buildings.