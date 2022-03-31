Police Blotter: Neighbor Threatens Woman She Will "Bust Her Face" For Parking Too Close; Man's Stolen Car Taken By Friend Who Went To Run Errands

Police spoke with a woman on Derby Street regarding conflicts with her neighbor. She said the neighbor had threatened to "bust her face" after she parked too closely to her neighbor's vehicle. The woman did record this incident on her cell phone and showed police. She said that she just wanted this incident documented in case anything happens in the future.

* * *

A disorder was reported at a residence on E. Martin Luther King Boulevard. Officers were originally

dispatched to an unknown trouble where the call taker could only hear lots of arguing. Police spoke with a sister and brother outside the residence. The sister explained that her brother was just kicked out of his mother's home for a disagreement between the two. She said the brother was going to come home with her for the time being. Officers then spoke with the brother, who said he and his mother can never get along and this was a common occurrence. Officers proceeded to help the brother grab his belongings from the premises without incident. The brother and sister left the area.

* * *

While at the Raceway, 2528 Broad St., a person flagged police down and said a black male entered his vehicle and stole his phone. Police located the man, who ducked behind the gas station upon his approach. Police identified the man and located the phone behind the gas station, not far from where the man had been located. The owner of the phone declined to press charges and did not wish to identify himself.

* * *

An anonymous caller told police there were four people on bikes out front of a residence on St. Elmo Avenue. The caller said it appeared to be three males and one female. Police located the four described people and identified them. The four said they were homeless and staying behind

the Taco Bell. There was nothing to indicate any criminal activity was taking place and all four were free to leave after confirming their identification.

* * *



A man on Tall Pine told police he observed a tow truck towing his 2016 Toyota Tacoma away. He said before he could talk to the driver, the tow truck had already pulled off. He said he isn't sure why his truck was towed, and he is currently trying to figure out why. He just wanted to report the incident in case his vehicle was stolen.

* * *

An employee at the Speedway, 6121 Lee Hwy., told police she had noticed a man enter the beer cooler with a duffel bag. The employee said she confronted the man and saw he was putting beer in the bag in attempt to steal two 24-packs of beer. As the man was trying to leave the scene, the employee was able to grab hold of the bag full of beer. The man fled the scene and was last seen walking towards the Sam's Club parking lot, wearing a plaid shirt and brown pants. Police searched the parking lot area of Sam's Club for the man, but did not locate him.

* * *

A verbal disorder was reported at The Red Roof Inn, 7014 Shallowford Road. An anonymous caller said a man was causing a disorder outside of room 227. Police spoke with the occupant of the room. She stated a man, whose name she gave police, had been harassing her and she believes he was the one outside causing a disorder to make her open the door for him. She said the man had left the scene before police arrived. A witness in the area said a man matching the description the woman gave was sitting in the Waffle House on Amin Drive. Officers made contact with that man. He said he was homeless and he was just walking around in the area. Police determined that he was not the person causing the disorder at the Red Roof Inn after positive identification.

* * *

An employee at the Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd., told police a Home Depot truck was

rented out to a man, and when it was returned, there was no license plate on it. He also said that the truck unit numbers were covered with duct tape, so they could not be read. He said when the truck was returned, the man's credit card was declined, so the rental fee was not paid. He said the main office is taking care of that issue. He said he was instructed to file report on the stolen tag. He said he will call back later with the information on the renter.

* * *

A man on Yorkshire Lane called police to make a report for his girlfriend/fiancé. He said her vehicle was illegally entered while it was parked overnight at his residence. He said she last saw her vehicle around 10 p.m. the night before and it was left unlocked. When she got back to it that morning around 7:23 a.m., she discovered that the console inside had been rummaged through and her engagement ring was stolen. There was no damage from forced entry.

* * *

A man on Chestnut Street told police that he approached his vehicle that morning to see that someone had cut/torn the rear soft top to his jeep and stolen some tools. The person stole the following: SA-2005 safety analyzer, $1,300; X2 Dewalt drills, $400; Fluke voltage meter, $300; Precision screw driver set, $20; and wire brushes (brass/steel/copper), $15. The damage to the soft top was an estimated $800. There is no suspect information.

* * *

A man on Vine Street told police his car was parked in his carport around 2 a.m., and when he woke up it was gone. He said he did not know if the keys were with the vehicle or not. While the man was speaking with police, his vehicle pulled up and his friend was behind the wheel. Police asked the friend to shut the vehicle off and step out of the car. The friend did as police asked without incident. When asked why he took the car, he said he went to run some errands. The owner said he didn't know if he let his friend use the car or not. He said both of them had been drinking earlier in the night and woke up his neighbor, who told them both to go inside and go to sleep. The man said he did not want to pursue charges against his friend for taking his car.