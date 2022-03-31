Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARTIME, MICHAEL GREGORY

7934 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT



BROOKS, DAVID DERNELL

1902 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BROWN, ASHLAN RHEA

1704 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



BROWN, RICKY ALLEN

336 M& ROAD FLORENCE, 39073

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC



COATES, DANIEL RAYBURN

1508 KARWILL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL OR MANUFACTURE



COOK, ALEX CLAYTON

2713 W OLD ANDREW JOHNSON STRAWBERRY PLAINS, 37871

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: UTC

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL



FISHER, DEMETRICE D

727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

PUBLIC INTOXICATION



GABREIL-RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS

2708 CITICO ACE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)

RECKLESS DRIVING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE



GARRETT, TARIQ MUHAMMAD

2001 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043106

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FEDERAL



GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE

1732 E CRABTREE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I-VII

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



GRIFFITH, MICHAEL DEWAYNE

1451 CARTWRIGHT LOOP WHITWELL, 37347

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



HAGAN, ROXANNE SHADE

364 BATES STREET NE CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHAMPTON, MELVIN LABRON1400 N CHAMBERLINE APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTHARMON, BRETT ALEXANDER8708 POPLAR BEND DR HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARYHARRIS, JOHNATHAN2061 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAHORTON, JOSEPH LYLE825 WEST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeAGRRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTUNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INFINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSJAEGER, SARAH BETH177 S MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEJOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH9660 WYACROSS CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTJONES, TREVOR SCOTT9261 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALELAVOIE, MARY M4332 CUMMINGS HWY LOOKOUT VALLEY, 37419Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LAWRENCE, KEITH900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054566Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOFTY, KELLY177 S MAGNOLIA ST WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MILLER, ESTON NEWELL3746 OCCONECHEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYMORALES PEREZ, WILDER2014 E 13 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSENIXON, ZOE ANN3505 ANDERSON PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYOBRIEN, PATRICK JACKSON117 THRASHER PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OHARVER, ASHLEY N1311 SUNHILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS HUGH1629 WATER HOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)RELIFORD, DESMOND R1255 CRAIGMILES ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF PROPERTYRIOS, NAYELI209 OVERLAND TRAIL DALTON, 30721Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYEVADING ARRESTRODRIGUEZ, DAVID CRUZ364 BATES STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37310Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONROSENBERGER, JEREMIAH PAUL919 BELVOR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORSMITH, NATHAN HUNTER2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYSTONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE9810 HARRISON BAY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37341Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE7017 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARTORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE4672 UNIVERSITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, EXPIREDEVADING ARRESTTHEFT OF PROPERTYRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEWALKER, LETHA JOANN112 IRIS DR GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency:FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEWILSON, JERELLE LALKEITH4822 MADONNA AVE Chattanooga, 374122946Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYDISORDERLY CONDUCT