Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARTIME, MICHAEL GREGORY 
7934 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

BROOKS, DAVID DERNELL 
1902 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

BROWN, ASHLAN RHEA 
1704 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

BROWN, RICKY ALLEN 
336 M& ROAD FLORENCE, 39073 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC

COATES, DANIEL RAYBURN 
1508 KARWILL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL OR MANUFACTURE

COOK, ALEX CLAYTON 
2713 W OLD ANDREW JOHNSON STRAWBERRY PLAINS, 37871 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL

FISHER, DEMETRICE D 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

GABREIL-RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS 
2708 CITICO ACE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

GARRETT, TARIQ MUHAMMAD 
2001 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043106 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FEDERAL

GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE 
1732 E CRABTREE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I-VII
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

GRIFFITH, MICHAEL DEWAYNE 
1451 CARTWRIGHT LOOP WHITWELL, 37347 
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAGAN, ROXANNE SHADE 
364 BATES STREET NE CHARLESTON, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HAMPTON, MELVIN LABRON 
1400 N CHAMBERLINE APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

HARMON, BRETT ALEXANDER 
8708 POPLAR BEND DR HARRISON, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY

HARRIS, JOHNATHAN 
2061 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

HORTON, JOSEPH LYLE 
825 WEST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGRRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

JAEGER, SARAH BETH 
177 S MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH 
9660 WYACROSS CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

JONES, TREVOR SCOTT 
9261 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

LAVOIE, MARY M 
4332 CUMMINGS HWY LOOKOUT VALLEY, 37419 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LAWRENCE, KEITH 
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054566 
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

LOFTY, KELLY 
177 S MAGNOLIA ST WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

MILLER, ESTON NEWELL 
3746 OCCONECHEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

MORALES PEREZ, WILDER 
2014 E 13 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

NIXON, ZOE ANN 
3505 ANDERSON PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

OBRIEN, PATRICK JACKSON 
117 THRASHER PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

OHARVER, ASHLEY N 
1311 SUNHILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS HUGH 
1629 WATER HOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)

RELIFORD, DESMOND R 
1255 CRAIGMILES ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY

RIOS, NAYELI 
209 OVERLAND TRAIL DALTON, 30721 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST

RODRIGUEZ, DAVID CRUZ 
364 BATES STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37310 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

ROSENBERGER, JEREMIAH PAUL 
919 BELVOR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER 
2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY

STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE 
9810 HARRISON BAY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37341 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION

STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE 
7017 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR

TORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE 
4672 UNIVERSITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

WALKER, LETHA JOANN 
112 IRIS DR GRAYSVILLE, 37338 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: 
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

WILSON, JERELLE LALKEITH 
4822 MADONNA AVE Chattanooga, 374122946 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT


Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Smedley, Wamp To Appear In County Mayor Forum Sponsored By Chamber, Other Groups; Hullander Campaign Focusing On Voter Outreach

Police Blotter: Hobby Lobby Customer Walks Out With Bench; Man Suspects Brother Of Breaking Windows, Damaging Door At His House


Doctors' Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors' Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Good And Bad At UT

Tennessee football just got a dose of good and bad. The good news is that Brycen Sanders, a four-star offensive lineman from Baylor, has narrowed his offers down to four schools and Tennessee is in Sanders' final list. The bad news is the Tennessee football fan base has been chosen as "the most annoying" in the nation, beating out Ohio State for the dubious label. The Spun website ... (click for more)

Sports

Shawn Poppie Named Chattanooga Women's Head Basketball Coach

The Shawn Poppie era of Chattanooga women's basketball begins now. Poppie becomes the seventh head coach of the Mocs, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced Wednesday. He replaces Katie Galloway Burrows, who was recently dismissed. "From the beginning, Shawn was someone who we targeted and was highly recommended as a candidate to be our ... (click for more)

Top MLB Prospects To "Lookout" For In AA-South Chattanooga

Spring training is a place where baseball's fans dream about a bright and glorious future, a concept that takes the form of 20-23 year-old minor league athletes who have yet to establish themselves in the Show. These fresh-faced ballplayers occasionally hit a home run against an all-star going at half-speed, or will throw a wicked breaking ball against a middling journeyman who ... (click for more)


