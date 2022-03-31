Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ARTIME, MICHAEL GREGORY
7934 HAMILTON MILL DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
BROOKS, DAVID DERNELL
1902 EAST 14TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT
BROWN, ASHLAN RHEA
1704 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BROWN, RICKY ALLEN
336 M& ROAD FLORENCE, 39073
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
BLOCKING OR IMPEDING THE FLOW OF TRAFFIC
COATES, DANIEL RAYBURN
1508 KARWILL LN EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL DEL OR MANUFACTURE
COOK, ALEX CLAYTON
2713 W OLD ANDREW JOHNSON STRAWBERRY PLAINS, 37871
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: UTC
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOL
FISHER, DEMETRICE D
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
GABREIL-RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS
2708 CITICO ACE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
RECKLESS DRIVING
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
GARRETT, TARIQ MUHAMMAD
2001 DUNCAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043106
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FEDERAL
GILLIAM, WHITNEY HOPE
1732 E CRABTREE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I-VII
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
GRIFFITH, MICHAEL DEWAYNE
1451 CARTWRIGHT LOOP WHITWELL, 37347
Age at Arrest: 45 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAGAN, ROXANNE SHADE
364 BATES STREET NE CHARLESTON, 37310
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HAMPTON, MELVIN LABRON
1400 N CHAMBERLINE APT 13 CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
HARMON, BRETT ALEXANDER
8708 POPLAR BEND DR HARRISON, 37341
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
BURGLARY
HARRIS, JOHNATHAN
2061 CANNONDALE LOOP CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
HORTON, JOSEPH LYLE
825 WEST 12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGRRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULT
UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF FIREARM WHILE UNDER THE INF
INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS
JAEGER, SARAH BETH
177 S MAGNOLIA STREET WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
JOHNSON, BRANDON KEITH
9660 WYACROSS CIRCLE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JONES, TREVOR SCOTT
9261 LAWFORD WAY OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 32 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
LAVOIE, MARY M
4332 CUMMINGS HWY LOOKOUT VALLEY, 37419
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LAWRENCE, KEITH
900 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374054566
Age at Arrest: 53 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
LOFTY, KELLY
177 S MAGNOLIA ST WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
MILLER, ESTON NEWELL
3746 OCCONECHEE TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 68 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
MORALES PEREZ, WILDER
2014 E 13 TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
NIXON, ZOE ANN
3505 ANDERSON PIKE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
OBRIEN, PATRICK JACKSON
117 THRASHER PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 34 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
OHARVER, ASHLEY N
1311 SUNHILL LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
PRESTRIDGE, DAVID NICHOLAS HUGH
1629 WATER HOUSE STREET EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
RELIFORD, DESMOND R
1255 CRAIGMILES ST NE CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
THEFT OF PROPERTY
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RIOS, NAYELI
209 OVERLAND TRAIL DALTON, 30721
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
EVADING ARREST
RODRIGUEZ, DAVID CRUZ
364 BATES STREET NE CLEVELAND, 37310
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
ROSENBERGER, JEREMIAH PAUL
919 BELVOR AVE EAST RIDGE, 37421
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR
SMITH, NATHAN HUNTER
2061 OAK STREET SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
THEFT OF PROPERTY
STONE, JOSHUA DEWAYNE
9810 HARRISON BAY ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37341
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
STOUT, DEBRAH JEANETTE
7017 FAIRINGTON CIR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FAILURE TO APPEAR
TORRES-VILLAVICENCIO, ALEJANDRO JOSE
4672 UNIVERSITY DR OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
EVADING ARREST
THEFT OF PROPERTY
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
RECKLESS DRIVING
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE
WALKER, LETHA JOANN
112 IRIS DR GRAYSVILLE, 37338
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency:
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
WILSON, JERELLE LALKEITH
4822 MADONNA AVE Chattanooga, 374122946
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
THEFT OF PROPERTY
DISORDERLY CONDUCT