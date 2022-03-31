Gerald Harris To Head New Garber Construction Academy; Dr. Tiffany Earvin Is New Tyner Principal; Dr. Amara Alexander To Lead Orchard Knob Middle

As Hamilton County Schools looks toward opening Garber Construction Academy this fall, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Justin Robertson has announced three immediate principal moves within the district.

Gerald L. Harris will be the opening-day principal at Garber Construction Academy. This school is the latest Future Ready Center in Hamilton County. Mr. Harris comes to his new role from Tyner Academy, where he has served as principal since 2018. For the remainder of this school year, he will be working to recruit students, secure staff, and make preparations for opening day at the new facility.

Since 2007, Mr. Harris has been a Hamilton County educator. He began as a computer productivity teacher and head basketball coach at Tyner Academy, where he assumed the role of dean of students in 2012. From 2015-2018, he was the assistant principal at Dalewood Middle School before moving back to Tyner as principal in 2018.

Mr. Harris holds a Master of Arts in Organization Management from Trevecca Nazarene University and a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Middle Tennessee State University.

Dr. Tiffany N. Earvin has been named principal at Tyner Academy. Previously, she served as principal of Orchard Knob Middle School.

Dr. Earvin, a graduate of The Howard High School and 20-year veteran educator, taught English at her alma mater. She also served as Cheerleader Coach at Chattanooga State Community College. In 2012, Dr. Earvin served the students of Tyner Academy as a teacher and the cheerleader coach before becoming an Assistant Principal at East Ridge High School. In 2016, Dr. Earvin transitioned to principal at Orchard Knob Middle School. Within the first two years, Dr. Earvin led the team that earned OKMS a level three in academic growth and achievement.

Dr. Earvin earned her Bachelor of Arts degree and Educational Specialist degree from Tennessee State University and her Doctorate from Trevecca Nazarene University.

Thirteen-year educator Dr. Amara L. Alexander will replace Dr. Earvin as the new principal at Orchard Knob Middle School. She has been an assistant principal at Woodmore Elementary School since 2020, where she was part of the leadership team that elevated Woodmore from Priority Status to becoming a Level 5 School.

She joined Hamilton County Schools as a STEM teacher at Woodmore Elementary and launched the school’s first STEM program. During the 2019-2020 school year, Dr. Alexander held the position of Albert Einstein Distinguished Educator Fellow at the Library of Congress Learning and Innovation Office in Washington, D.C. Upon returning to Hamilton County Schools in 2020, Dr. Alexander was named assistant principal at Woodmore.

Dr. Alexander earned an Education Doctorate in STEM Education from the University of South Carolina, an Education Specialist Degree in Education Administration from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, a Master of Science Degree in Elementary Education and a Bachelor of Science Degree from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University.