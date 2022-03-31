Dan Earl hired as UTC Men's Basketball Coach
Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly Launches $100 Million Affordable Housing Initiative

Thursday, March 31, 2022

Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly on Thursday announced his administration will mobilize $100 million in investment for affordable housing over the next five years, creating and preserving thousands of homes that residents can afford—the largest such effort in city history.

Mayor Kelly has committed to contributing $33 million in the fiscal year 2023 budget to kick off the transformative project, with the remaining $66 million to come from a combination of partners across the nonprofit, philanthropic and private sectors. 

The initiative, which is 20 times larger than a previous city effort, will bring together local philanthropy, nonprofits, local banks and credit unions, and housing providers to begin filling an estimated housing gap of more than 5,000 homes across Chattanooga.

The first projects are expected to receive funding before the end of 2022.

 Median housing prices in Chattanooga have increased 80.7% since 2015, leaving 43% of renters defined as “housing burdened,” or spending more than 30% of their income on housing. And 22% of renters are “housing insecure,” defined as spending more than half of their income on housing costs—putting them at risk of eviction or foreclosure.

“We stand the very real risk of becoming a city where lifelong Chattanoogans cannot afford to live, and that is flatly unacceptable,” Mayor Kelly said. “That’s why over the next five years, my administration will mobilize the resources necessary to build thousands of affordable homes.”

Mayor Kelly’s plan leverages private sector investments to ensure taxpayer dollars go further by unlocking capital that is currently flowing into other investment vehicles that benefit out-of-town institutions and projects. By opening the door to partners to invest in creating and preserving local homes that Chattanoogans can afford, the city is ensuring its dollars are multiplied as it closes the housing gap.

The city’s $33 million commitment will be included in the city’s upcoming FY23 budget and will draw on a number of funding sources, including federal resources from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation (BIL) and the American Rescue Plan Act made possible by the Biden administration as well as from the city’s general fund. There will be no tax increase to pay for the plan.

Once activated, funds will flow into site acquisition, public-private partnerships, gap financing, down-payment assistance, and owner-occupied rehabilitation. The city is targeting housing across the affordability spectrum up to 120% Area Median Income (AMI)—from supportive or transitional housing to missing-middle and workforce housing. 

Mayor Kelly drew inspiration for his plan from similar successful projects in Renton, Wa.; San Antonio, Tx.; Raleigh, N.C.; Charlotte, N.C.; and others. 

The city will make more details about the program available in the coming weeks and months in coordination with its philanthropic, nonprofit and private partners. 

To get involved, visit cha.city/housinginitiative to sign up for updates.


March 31, 2022

Police Blotter: Neighbor Threatens Woman She Will "Bust Her Face" For Parking Too Close; Man's Stolen Car Taken By Friend Who Went To Run Errands

March 31, 2022

2 County Schools Briefly Placed On Lockdown Due To Suspicious Person At Nearby Daycare

March 31, 2022

Hamilton County Education Association Fund For Children And Public Education Makes Election Choices


Police spoke with a woman on Derby Street regarding conflicts with her neighbor. She said the neighbor had threatened to "bust her face" after she parked too closely to her neighbor's vehicle. ... (click for more)

County school officials said on Thursday morning, Hunter Middle School and Wallace A. Smith Elementary School were briefly placed on lockdown status as a precautionary measure. Officials stated, ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Education Association Fund for Children and Public Education (HCEA-FCPE) announced its "slate of Public Education Champions" in the May primary elections. Those candidates ... (click for more)



Doctors’ Day Celebrates Our Physicians For The Care They Provide

March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities. The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Good And Bad At UT

Tennessee football just got a dose of good and bad. The good news is that Brycen Sanders, a four-star offensive lineman from Baylor, has narrowed his offers down to four schools and Tennessee is in Sanders’ final list. The bad news is the Tennessee football fan base has been chosen as “the most annoying” in the nation, beating out Ohio State for the dubious label. The Spun website ... (click for more)

Dan Earl Named New UTC Men's Basketball Head Coach

Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball has found its new leader. Dan Earl becomes the 22nd head coach in program history, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced on Thursday afternoon. A familiar name and face, Earl comes to the Scenic City following a seven-year stint as the head coach of Southern Conference foe VMI. Earl led the Keydets to their first ... (click for more)

Pro Day Held At UTC

NFL coaches, scouts and front office executives dotted Scrappy Moore Field for around two hours as they put UTC’s departing seniors through a litany of drills. If they left the field impressed by what they saw, a Chattanooga Moc could find themselves on an NFL roster this summer when training camp starts. “As small-school guys, we’re often overlooked,” receiver Tyrin Summers ... (click for more)


