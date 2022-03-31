VoterGA Sets Up Headquarters In Ringgold

VoterGA announced the creation of a Northwest Georgia organization and headquarters. The 4,000-square-foot headquarters is located in the Cleburne Square Shopping Center at the corner of Legion Street and Lafayette Street behind the Courthouse in Ringgold.

Officials said, "The purpose of the headquarters is education and information. It will allow the people of Northwest Georgia to have an opportunity to review the inner workings of the Dominion Voting System. It will also give the citizens the opportunity to see those things that need to be corrected.

"There will be opportunities for citizens to participate in poll worker and poll watcher education and training. There are also several instructional videos with surprising information explaining what went wrong in the 2020 election in Fulton County and throughout the State of Georgia.

"There will be opportunities to learn about the history of elections and the conduct of elections over the last 250 years in America. The headquarters will be having several events during the month of April where the public is invited to attend.

Among those are as follows:

· April 2: Grand opening presentation by VoterGA co-founder Garland Favorito.

· April 9: On site poll watcher training with Bridget Thorne and Julie Adams

· April 16: Legal briefing by Trump endorsed Attorney General candidate John Gordon

· April 23: Dinner, music and a special presentation from Garland Favorito

Other events will be scheduled throughout the Summer.

VoterGA is a non-profit organization started in 2006 years ago by co-founders Garland Favorito and Ricardo Davis of Atlanta. Its original mission was "to challenge Georgia’s previous system as unconstitutional on the grounds that its results were not transparent could not be verified, audited, or recounted properly. In 2019, the U.S. District Court confirmed VoterGA’s contentions by banning the system from future use."



Within weeks, the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger purchased a new computer system known as the Dominion Voting System with several of the same deficiencies. VoterGA has filed a lawsuit against the state to ban that system as part of its continuing effort to ensure voter integrity in Georgia.