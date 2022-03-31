Dan Earl hired as UTC Men's Basketball Coach
Firefighters Endorse Brian Bush For City Judge

Thursday, March 31, 2022

The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association has endorsed Brian Bush for Chattanooga City Court Judge.

 

The Chattanooga native, attorney, Naval Officer, and former Assistant District Attorney said he is running "to improve the lives of Chattanoogans through our municipal court system.

In doing so, I will lead our City Court to ensure that our community members are kept safe and connected to the proper resources.

 

“It is my honor to have the support of men and women who put their lives on the line, and work to protect our community every day. Public safety and the well-being of all Chattanoogans are two of my focuses as your next City Court judge, and these are our firefighters’ priorities, daily. I value our firefighters and understand that when our community members are safe and secure, and our local properties are maintained, we support the Chattanooga Fire Department’s mission to protect our city.”

 

Attorney Bush has also been endorsed by the national organization Real Justice. He said his campaign is focused on community and improving the lives of all Chattanoogans.

 

He is a graduate of Maryville College, and the University of Tennessee College of Law. He is a member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc., and an Executive Council Member of the Chattanooga Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division. He began his career as a Legal Liaison for the House of Refuge, where he advocated for alternative sentencing on behalf of non-violent offenders experiencing homelessness and substance addiction. 



