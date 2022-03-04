Hamilton County General Sessions Judge Gary Starnes Receives Judge Leon Ruben Memorial Award For Excellence

Hamilton County General Sessions Judge Gary Starnes has received the Judge Leon Ruben Memorial Award for Excellence.

The Judge Leon Ruben Memorial Award for Excellence is an award intended to bestow an honor upon judges who distinguish themselves in service to the community and the Tennessee General Sessions Judges Conference.

The award is named after the late Judge Leon Ruben, who served as a sitting judge in Nashville for 37 years. He also served as a Metro Council member and was known for his excellent contributions to the community.

Judge Starnes said, "I am blessed and honored to receive this distinguished award from my colleagues and our judicial conference.

I am also very humbled and appreciative that my colleagues think so much of me. Thank you so much."