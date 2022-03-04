 Saturday, March 5, 2022 65.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths; 15 More Cases, Lowest Since Last Summer

Friday, March 4, 2022

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 15 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 36 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,301. This is the lowest number of new cases reported in Hamilton County since last summer.

There were no more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 1,078. 

The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 77 in Hamilton County, up from 76 on Thursday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 16 Hamilton County inpatients and 20 patients are in ICU, up from 17 on Thursday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 95,782, which is 98 percent. There are 441 active cases, compared to 492 on Thursday.


March 5, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 4, 2022

Georgia Total COVID Deaths Tops 30,000

March 4, 2022

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUSTIN-LOPEZ, GASPAR 3638 SHIRL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 60 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,049. There are 868 new cases reported on Friday, as ... (click for more)

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Chairman Henderson). III. Special Presentation. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: AGUSTIN-LOPEZ, GASPAR 3638 SHIRL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 Age at Arrest: 36 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s) AKRIDGE, JERTERRIUS MARSHAWN 2628 GLENWOOD PARKWAY APT.1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 27 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DOMESTIC ... (click for more)

Georgia Total COVID Deaths Tops 30,000

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 60 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 30,049. There are 868 new cases reported on Friday, as that total reaches 1,914,642 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations with the virus are at 108,219, which is an increase of 132 since Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

SOME DANDY ONE-LINERS * -- Dandelion: To some a weed, to some a wish. * -- Why is it I can remember song lyrics from high school, but not why I walked into the kitchen? * -- I don't care what you think of me, my imaginary friends think I'm special. * -- I haven't lost my mind, half of it just wandered off and the other half went looking for it. * -- My cousin enrolled ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Open SoCon Tournament Hoops Saturday At Noon

The madness has arrived. And for the first time since 2016, the Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball team will hold the top seed in Asheville, North Carolina, during the 2022 Ingles Southern Conference Championships held inside the Harrah's Cherokee Center this weekend. No. 1 Chattanooga will face the winner of No. 8 ETSU / No. 9 The Citadel (Friday – 5 p.m. ET) on Saturday in ... (click for more)

It Hurts" - Mocs Women Lose OT Heartbreaker - Furman Wins SoCon Tournament Opener

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Abbey Cornelius could barely move, and anytime the game was momentarily stopped, the Mocs’ center was stationary in an attempt to conserve energy. But when the game was in motion, Cornelius did everything short of putting her teammates on her shoulders as she blocked shots, ripped down boards, quarterbacked the offense from the high post, and made shots like a ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors