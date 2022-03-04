Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths; 15 More Cases, Lowest Since Last Summer

The Hamilton County Health Department on Friday reported 15 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 36 on Thursday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,301. This is the lowest number of new cases reported in Hamilton County since last summer.



There were no more deaths from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Friday, for a total of 1,078.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 77 in Hamilton County, up from 76 on Thursday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 16 Hamilton County inpatients and 20 patients are in ICU, up from 17 on Thursday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 95,782, which is 98 percent. There are 441 active cases, compared to 492 on Thursday.