Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

AGUSTIN-LOPEZ, GASPAR

3638 SHIRL JO LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



AKRIDGE, JERTERRIUS MARSHAWN

2628 GLENWOOD PARKWAY APT.1 CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



ATWELL, SARAH KATHERYN

630 SHORT HOLLOW RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 373807131

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



BARNES, ALEXIS

1105 N BEAUMONT ST RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEAN, DAVID NASH

10534 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEARD, DAVID J

2815 LEWIS CHAPEL RD DUNLAP, 373270000

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY



BEARD, TAMERON DICENE

8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BENEDICT, DONALD LASTER

295 W 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374081708

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE



BROOME, ANTHONY BERNARD

8004 BILL REED ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



BUSH, JIMMY LEWIS

500 MLK AVE #1105 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 67 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



COSEY, JAMES

4020 Veterans Way Chattanooga, 374113167

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



DODSON, JOSHUA PEYTON

1236 HOTWATER ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

FAILURE TO APPEAR



EDGEMAN, DANIELLE JO

6012 WENTWORTH AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



HAGGARD, LAVOSIA ALEXANDRIA

3704 WEST AVENUE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR



HAMILTON, GWENDOLYN D

7740 NAUTICAL WAY CHATTANOOGA, 374162721

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HAWKINS, TACORI

1328 CYPRESS STREET CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HEFFNER, THOMAS JAMES

3825 HIXSON PIKE #118 HIXSON, 37415

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING



HERNANDEZ-PEREZ, RANDY ERNESTO

3632 SHIRL JO CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

SPEEDING

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

OPEN CONTAINER LAW

FAILURE TO SIGNAL TURN



HERRERA, JIMMY PAUL

4610 SUNFLOWER LN APT E3 CHATTANOOGA, 374163024

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



HILL, BRISTON CHRISTOPHER

211 WALKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



JOHNSON, LATASHA DAWN

2007 WELCH RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



JOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE

3608 Eastglen Ct Chattanooga, 374062200

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

FALSE IMPRISONMENT

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



LEWIS, RACHEL PAIGE

415 S PALISADES DR SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

THEFT OF PROPERTY



LOWE, KACY K

425 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

CONSPIRACY TO TAMPER WITH EVIDENCE

TAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIALYKES, MARLON DEUNTA2707 EAST 25TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)MARTIN, FRED ANTHONY3927 DAHLIA ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONMCCLURE, LADONTE LEJAUN1701 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON SUSPENDEDCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIMEARS, ZAHRA D520 LEAFWOOD DR HIXSON, 373433842Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAMERRITT, SIDNEY REID104 PADDLE WHEEL COURT COHUTTA, 30710Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESMOORE, CHARLES IZ1440 MILLBRO CIRCLE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NICHOLS, AUTUMN DENISE1817 Crabtree Rd Hixson, 373431545Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)NICHOLS, JAMES ARNOLD634 RUNYAN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBURGLARYNICHOLS, RONALD ALANHOMELESS KNOXVILLE, 37919Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)SMITH, ASHLEY ELIZABETH522 FORRESTER WHITE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION SCHEDULE II METHANPHETAMINEPOSSESSION LEGEND DRUGSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTARKEY, TERRANCE LEVAR7155 TYNER CROSSING DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTALLEY, JOHN RUSSELL1146 BOMONT ROAD RINGGOLD, 30736Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATILLISON, NICHOLAS NIGEL333 WEST 38TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTTRAVIS, STEVE RANDELL145 OLD SCHOOL RD DAYTON, 37321Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WARE, ARIAH MYASIA621 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112818Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEWELLS, WILLIAM DILLARD5926 HANCOCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374213534Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWILLIAMS, MARQUES LEBRON301 N Saint Marks Ave Chattanooga, 374113435Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYBURGLARY