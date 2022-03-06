 Monday, March 7, 2022 Weather

Breaking News


1 Man Drowns, 2 Other Suffer From Hypothermia After Canoe Capsizes In Deep Water On Watts Bar Lake

Sunday, March 6, 2022

One man drowned after three men were in a canoe that capsized in deep water on Watts Bar Lake on Sunday afternoon.

 

TWRA Officers responded to a call to regarding people in the water, just before 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Watts Bar Lake near Sand Island. Upon arriving a TWRA officer and bystanders pulled three adult males from the water, one of which was unresponsive.

 

The three men left out from a nearby campground in a canoe.

Winds were at 15 to 20 mph and waves were white capping.  The water temperature was 54 degrees Fahrenheit. All three were wearing life jackets.

 

The men were attempting to swim to shore after their canoe overturned in water depths between 40 and 50 feet. Two of the men were hypothermic and treated on scene.

 

The third man was  pronounced dead on scene and was transported to the Rhea County Medical Examiner’s Office.

 

Other responding agencies included Meigs County Fire and Rescue, Meigs County EMS, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Rhea County EMS.

 


March 6, 2022

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

March 5, 2022

Times Free Press President Resigns Amid Major Shift At Newspaper

March 5, 2022

Chattanooga Missionaries Heading To Poland To Help With Ukrainian Refugees


Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374191338 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ... (click for more)

The president of the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Jeff DeLoach, has resigned amid a major shift at the long-running daily newspaper. The newspaper recently announced that it was moving from ... (click for more)

Dr. Henry Alan Benach and his wife Victoria are leaving Chattanooga on Monday for Poland. The Chattanooga missionaries have their plane tickets and hotel reservations in the city of Rzeszow, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ADAMS, ANGELA DAWN HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 374191338 Age at Arrest: 54 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga CRIMINAL TRESPASSING ANDERSON, STEPHANIE JANETTE 445 COPELAND CEMETERY RD SODDY DAISY, 37379 Age at Arrest: 39 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County SPEEDING POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA ... (click for more)

Times Free Press President Resigns Amid Major Shift At Newspaper

The president of the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Jeff DeLoach, has resigned amid a major shift at the long-running daily newspaper. The newspaper recently announced that it was moving from a daily print paper that has been the norm since the days of Adolph Ochs to Sunday only - along with an online edition. Some longtime subscribers have balked at a $34 per month charge ... (click for more)

Opinion

Congressional Term Limits Versus Increasing Elected Representation

For nearly the past century states have been referred to as the "laboratories of democracy", meaning states can independently pass laws that affect only their constituents and issues that may be unique to their circumstance. If a particular law proves to be strong and successful, other states and even the federal government may then, and often do, adopt similar laws to affect more ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: No More Russian Oil

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, our grand hero of the day, had a virtual meeting with some U.S. Senators and members of Congress on Saturday to unashamedly ask for more lethal aid in his country’s defense against invading Russia. He spoke with the American leaders for about an hour and Josh Hawley, a Republican Senator from Missouri, responded by calling for an immediate ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC Advances To SoCon Championship Game

When Silvio De Sousa dunks, the crowd roars, the floor shakes, the rim rattles, and UTC’s tally goes up by two. That’s what most people notice about the super-senior center who rules the skies as a rim-runner. But aside from the occasional highlight block, De Sousa’s abilities as a stopper go unnoticed by many. Against Wofford, he was the anchor of a defense that rocked and rolled ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Thoughts On Vols Busy Weekend

Some thoughts about a busy weekend of Tennessee athletics: Long week, long day: When Tennessee’s Zakai Zeigler entered Saturday’s basketball game against Arkansas, he acknowledged the fans. The corresponding ovation from the sellout crowd of 21,678 for the 5-foot-9 freshman guard was louder than usual. The exchange reflected the past week for both Zeigler and the fan base. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors