1 Man Drowns, 2 Other Suffer From Hypothermia After Canoe Capsizes In Deep Water On Watts Bar Lake

One man drowned after three men were in a canoe that capsized in deep water on Watts Bar Lake on Sunday afternoon.

TWRA Officers responded to a call to regarding people in the water, just before 3:30 p.m. Eastern Time on Watts Bar Lake near Sand Island. Upon arriving a TWRA officer and bystanders pulled three adult males from the water, one of which was unresponsive.

The three men left out from a nearby campground in a canoe. Winds were at 15 to 20 mph and waves were white capping. The water temperature was 54 degrees Fahrenheit. All three were wearing life jackets.

The men were attempting to swim to shore after their canoe overturned in water depths between 40 and 50 feet. Two of the men were hypothermic and treated on scene.

The third man was pronounced dead on scene and was transported to the Rhea County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Other responding agencies included Meigs County Fire and Rescue, Meigs County EMS, Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and Rhea County EMS.