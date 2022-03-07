 Monday, March 7, 2022 62.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Firefighters Have Unforgettable Moment Delivering Baby

Chattanooga Firefighter Corey Hooper
The Engine 15 Red Shift crew is proud to say that they helped a Chattanooga mother welcome her baby into the world and it was an experience they won’t ever forget.

It happened in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital! On Saturday. The crew was called to a family’s home in Brainerd for a pregnancy emergency. The patient informed them that her water broke, so they got her onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Firefighter Corey Hooper rode in the ambulance to assist HCEMS paramedics while the rest of the crew followed behind in the fire engine.

As Firefighter Hooper worked to make sure the patient was comfortable, things progressed very quickly. In no time, she informed everyone that the baby was coming. He helped in birthing the child and held the baby until the umbilical cord was cut. Once the baby girl was in her mother’s arms, Firefighter Hooper gave a thumbs up through the back window of the ambulance to his crew and they knew the delivery was a success.

“Not everyone gets to deliver a baby, so I was happy to help and glad to be a part of such an incredible moment,” Firefighter Hooper said.

"The CFD sends their congratulations to the family involved in this happy moment and we want them to know that when they’re ready, they’re welcome to stop by Station 15 to meet the Red Shift firefighters," officials said. "Captain Danny Usher, Lieutenant Michael Battle, Senior Firefighter Brandon Lawrence, Firefighter Corey Hooper and Firefighter Tyler Traub do great work and they would love to see how the baby is doing."


Opinion

Sen. Blackburn: Until He Prioritizes Energy Independence, Biden Is Putin’s Enabler

Since Moscow began its assault on Ukraine, Russian forces have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed homes, schools, broadcast towers, and even nuclear energy infrastructure. Despite acknowledging the rank illegality of Vladimir Putin’s most recent invasion of sovereign territory, the international community has been slow to hold Putin accountable due to a crippling dependence ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The People Are Angry

The story reads, “Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday that the U.S. is considering a ban on Russian oil imports in coordination with European and NATO allies amid bipartisan calls for a full embargo while Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine. “Speaking from the former Soviet republic of Moldova on CNN's "State of the Union," Blinken said the administration was ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Women Receive At-Large Bid To NCAA Hoops Tournament

It is on to the NCAA D2 National Tournament for the 24-7 Lee University women's basketball team. After placing second in the Gulf South Conference Tournament this past weekend the Lady Flames received an at-large bid and will face Benedict College (23-7) out of Columbia, South Carolina. The Lady Tigers came from behind to defeat Savannah State (71-69) and claim the SIAC Championship ... (click for more)

UTC Advances To SoCon Championship Game

When Silvio De Sousa dunks, the crowd roars, the floor shakes, the rim rattles, and UTC’s tally goes up by two. That’s what most people notice about the super-senior center who rules the skies as a rim-runner. But aside from the occasional highlight block, De Sousa’s abilities as a stopper go unnoticed by many. Against Wofford, he was the anchor of a defense that rocked and rolled ... (click for more)


