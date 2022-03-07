Firefighters Have Unforgettable Moment Delivering Baby

The Engine 15 Red Shift crew is proud to say that they helped a Chattanooga mother welcome her baby into the world and it was an experience they won’t ever forget.

It happened in the back of an ambulance on the way to the hospital! On Saturday. The crew was called to a family’s home in Brainerd for a pregnancy emergency. The patient informed them that her water broke, so they got her onto a stretcher and into an ambulance.

Firefighter Corey Hooper rode in the ambulance to assist HCEMS paramedics while the rest of the crew followed behind in the fire engine.

As Firefighter Hooper worked to make sure the patient was comfortable, things progressed very quickly. In no time, she informed everyone that the baby was coming. He helped in birthing the child and held the baby until the umbilical cord was cut. Once the baby girl was in her mother’s arms, Firefighter Hooper gave a thumbs up through the back window of the ambulance to his crew and they knew the delivery was a success.“Not everyone gets to deliver a baby, so I was happy to help and glad to be a part of such an incredible moment,” Firefighter Hooper said."The CFD sends their congratulations to the family involved in this happy moment and we want them to know that when they’re ready, they’re welcome to stop by Station 15 to meet the Red Shift firefighters," officials said. "Captain Danny Usher, Lieutenant Michael Battle, Senior Firefighter Brandon Lawrence, Firefighter Corey Hooper and Firefighter Tyler Traub do great work and they would love to see how the baby is doing."