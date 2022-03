Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BOBBIN, COLETON MICHAEL ROBERT

5315 STATE LINE RD EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

EVADING ARREST

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTION

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

SPEEDING

LEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)



BOWMAN, MCDANIEL JR

1630 E 17TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374045003

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

NO PROOF OF INSURANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

RECKLESS DRIVING



BROWN, TANESHA NICHOLE

1112 N.

HAWTHORNE ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF SERVICESTHEFT OF IDENTITYCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONBURGIN, DAVID SHANE9449 DAYTON PIKE APT. 526 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDISORDERLY CONDUCTRESISTING STOP FRISK HALT ARREST OR SEARCHBUSH, QUINTANA LAKITTA2709 CITICO AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374063411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)CRAWLEY, ROY EDWARD2104 SENTRY AVE. CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)DIAZ, RAUL REYNOSO3106 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37467Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFLERL, DAVID LAMAR4297 BYRNEWOOD VILLAGE CIR Hixson, 373434795Age at Arrest: 58 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONFLORES, CHEYENNE GABRIELLE3122 13TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFORTSON, ERICA DENISE623 W 14TH ST. CT. CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFGILBERT, CALEB ROBERT4821 MELTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyATTEMPT POSSESSION METH FOR RESALEHAKE, HANNAH ELIZABETH3338 CENTER STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37419Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)HANKINS, BRADLEY GAGE11229 HIXSON PIKE LOT 67 SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEHARDNETT, BRANNON KENTE9658 OLD POINT ROAD LAGRANGE, 30240Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHARTLINE, AMANDA LEIGH34 OSCEOLA AVE ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEARHOUSE, JEFFERY ANDREW4210 DODSON AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFJACKSON, WALTER L511 S SWEETBRIAR AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374122651Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency:Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LASELVA, VINCENT JUDE4010 BERWICK LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LEMONS, JAMEE DENISE405 CLEVELAND AVE ATHENS, 37303Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MADELLIN, GONZALEZ JAUN7321 NOAH REID RD CHATANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Chatt. Housing AuthorityAGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)MIGUEL, DIEGO905 WILLOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeUNDERAGE DRINKINGMORRIS, CHARLES KING800 MCCALLIE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYEVADING ARRESTNEWSOME, DALTON BAYLEE101 PRICSILLA DRIVE LAGRANGE, 30240Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWNGUYEN, THANH9311 SHALLOWFORD CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPARIS, COREY J1533 KIRBY AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374043407Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (VANDALISM)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED ASSAULT)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (AGGRAVATED PURGLARY)RILEY, KINLEY COLE132 MALEY RD LAGRANGE, 30240Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSTRUCTING HIGHWAY OR OTHER PASSAGEWAYDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWFALSE IDENTIFICATION (USE OF)MINOR IN POSSESSION OF ALCOHOLSANCHEZ-LOPEZ, ALVARO3106 8TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSESTONE, BRIAN ALEX5101 MIMOSA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374161932Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)PUBLIC INTOXICATIONTURNER, OLETHIA BOYD2627 HIXSON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 374155971Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTWARD, KEITH DEWAYNE226 COUNTY ROAD 461 INGLEWOOD, 37329Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE