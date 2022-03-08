David Jean-Baptiste Hits Last Second 3 From Near Half Court In OT To Send Mocs To Big Dance
Rock Spring Man Convicted Of Throwing Infant, Breaking 22 Bones And Fracturing Skull; Stewart Gets 20-Year Sentence

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

A 35-year-old Rock Spring, Ga., man, Michael Neal Stewart, was given a 20-year sentence in the Superior Court of Catoosa County, with the first 18 years to be served in the Georgia Department of Corrections.

On March 2, he pled guilty to the charge of cruelty to children in the first degree, with no plea agreement from the District Attorney.

On July 14, 2021, an unemployed Stewart was home with his seven-week-old son. The child’s mother had just returned to work from her maternity leave. Stewart threw his baby across his bedroom, breaking a total of 22 bones in the infant’s body, District Attorney Chris Arnt said. Stewart fractured the child’s skull, multiple vertebrae, and both of the child’s legs.

Sentencing was argued before Judge Ralph Van Pelt.

The victim’s mother, grandmother, and Ringgold Police Department Detective Daniel King testified on behalf of the state of Georgia. The state was represented by Assistant District Attorney Deanna Reisman.

DA Arnt described Stewart’s actions as cowardly and despicable. He said, “We would like to have been able to seek even more prison time in this case but recent decisions from the Supreme Court of Georgia have greatly hampered prosecutions that occur in a single act of child abuse even when multiple injuries are caused.”

The charge carries a possible punishment of 5-20 years. District Attorney Arnt noted that, “Even in a situation like this where the defendant admits his guilt, my office put in a tremendous amount of effort to investigate and prepare this case so we could prove the charge beyond a reasonable doubt.”

He said he was pleased with the substantial prison sentence imposed by Judge Van Pelt in this case. “I hope the victim has a full recovery and the rest of the family can put their lives back together and move on from this terrible crime.”


Police Say Mayes Instigated Shootout On Cannon Avenue That Ended In Man In Car With Him Getting Killed

Police Blotter: Man Continues To Steal Light Fixtures; Thief Leaves Post It Note With Name And Number

Chickamauga Man Gets 25-Year Sentence For Shooting Wife After She Told Him She Was Leaving Him


Chattanooga Police have arrested 20-year-old Vincent "Da Shoota" Mayes for the Dec. 6, 2021 shooting death of Antonio "Little Jappy" Sparks, 22. Police said Mayes instigated a shootout on Cannon ... (click for more)

The owner of McCallie Chiropractic at 920 McCallie Ave. said a homeless man had stolen a light and damaged his wheelchair elevator. The owner showed the officer surveillance video of a black ... (click for more)

On the third day of trial in Walker County Superior Court, Aaron Anthony Holland abruptly changed his not guilty pleas and admitted to the charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm ... (click for more)



Sen. Blackburn: Until He Prioritizes Energy Independence, Biden Is Putin’s Enabler

Since Moscow began its assault on Ukraine, Russian forces have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed homes, schools, broadcast towers, and even nuclear energy infrastructure. Despite acknowledging the rank illegality of Vladimir Putin’s most recent invasion of sovereign territory, the international community has been slow to hold Putin accountable due to a crippling dependence ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mike “Do-Me-True”

You have seen his name on campaign signs: “Mike Dumitru For Circuit Judge” and it is easier to pronounce than it is to spell. But you might as well get used to it, because the dynamic lawyer with a sterling reputation is the odds-on favorite to replace Jeff Hollingworth as a Circuit Court judge in the May 3 rd primary. “Why? Service to others,” came his candid reply. “This is how ... (click for more)

Mocs Win! Amazing Buzzer-Beater Shot By David Jean-Baptiste Is ESPN Highlight; Tournament Title Sends Chattanooga To The Big Dance

The night of February 15, 2018 was another drab day in a season full of them for the first year coach Lamont Paris and the Chattanooga Mocs. The Furman Paladins waxed the visiting team 75-56, dropping the Mocs’ conference record to a dismal 3-12. Redshirt freshman David Jean-Baptiste went 0-3 from the field, had two turnovers, and committed four fouls. Four seasons later, ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: Mocs Miracle In Asheville

Chattanooga's sixth-year senior David Jean-Baptiste decided to say, "Hold my Gatorade" on Monday night. With the Furman Paladins surging ahead on a Mike Bothwell layup with less than five seconds remaining in overtime, Jean-Baptiste took the inbounds pass and dribbled just past the mid-court line, heaving a desperation three-pointer, which hit nothing but net. He called, "Game," ... (click for more)


