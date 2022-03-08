Jury Took Less Than 20 Minute To Convict Summerville Woman Of Killing Boyfriend

David Jean-Baptiste Hits Last Second 3 From Near Half Court In OT To Send Mocs To Big Dance
Tuesday, March 8, 2022

A Chattooga County jury has returned a guilty verdict in a murder case in Summerville, Ga. Angela Rachelle Rowland, 54, was convicted in less than 20 minutes of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Dec. 30, 2019, Ms. Rowland accused the victim, Ronald Moates, of infidelity in their relationship.

After striking the victim and afflicting at least 10 different injuries, Ms. Rowland retrieved a firearm from her bedroom and fired five shots at Moates striking him twice in the chest. Moates died prior to emergency personnel arriving. The defendant’s accusations of infidelity, her acts of domestic violence, and the shooting were captured on a surveillance camera outside of the home on Kelly Street in Summerville.

The surveillance camera footage and crime scene investigation conflicted with several parts of a statement Ms. Rowland made to investigators on the night of the shooting, authorities said.

The case was investigated by Captain Brian Ozment of the Summerville Police Department. Captain Ozment was assisted in the investigation by Detective Ty Hutchins of the Summerville Police Department, Agent Steve Rogers, Jr. and Agent Jeremy Brannen of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit (LMJC) Assistant District Attorneys Bruce Roberts and Clayton Fuller presented the case over five days. The jury returned a verdict of guilty on all counts.

“Without the diligence and dedication to duty of Captain Brian Ozment, the Summerville Police
Department, and the GBI - this defendant could have gotten away with murder,” said Chris Arnt, LMJC District Attorney. “Their thorough investigation left no stone unturned and led to the investigators discovering the truth in this case.”

DA Arnt commended his team’s work including Victim Advocate Cara Parris, Administrative Assistant Jennifer McLamb, Investigator Eric Sliz, and Chief Assistant District Attorney Kevin Baugh whose efforts on the case ensured a conviction. Arnt also praised the efforts of the trial attorney’s ADA Clayton Fuller and ADA Bruce Roberts who he said did an excellent job presenting the evidence to the jury in an effective and compelling fashion.

“As other prosecutors across the country struggle to address the rise in violent crime in their communities, my team and I will never tolerate such acts in our community. The investigative team put together a strong case, and I’m proud of the work that our office did in the courtroom,” said DA Arnt. “Murder and domestic violence have no place here in Northwest Georgia, and I pray that bringing Ronnie’s murderer to justice brings some measure of peace to the Moates family.”


March 8, 2022

Chattanooga Police have arrested 20-year-old Vincent "Da Shoota" Mayes for the Dec. 6, 2021 shooting death of Antonio "Little Jappy" Sparks, 22. Police said Mayes instigated a shootout on Cannon ... (click for more)

The owner of McCallie Chiropractic at 920 McCallie Ave. said a homeless man had stolen a light and damaged his wheelchair elevator. The owner showed the officer surveillance video of a black ... (click for more)

On the third day of trial in Walker County Superior Court, Aaron Anthony Holland abruptly changed his not guilty pleas and admitted to the charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm ... (click for more)



Police Say Mayes Instigated Shootout On Cannon Avenue That Ended In Man In Car With Him Getting Killed

Chattanooga Police have arrested 20-year-old Vincent "Da Shoota" Mayes for the Dec. 6, 2021 shooting death of Antonio "Little Jappy" Sparks, 22. Police said Mayes instigated a shootout on Cannon Avenue that resulted in Sparks being shot in the head as they drove away. They said Mayes did not take Sparks to the hospital, but drove across town to conceal evidence and borrow ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: Man Continues To Steal Light Fixtures; Thief Leaves Post It Note With Name And Number

The owner of McCallie Chiropractic at 920 McCallie Ave. said a homeless man had stolen a light and damaged his wheelchair elevator. The owner showed the officer surveillance video of a black male wearing a red striped shirt with #13 on the back of it and red pants, riding a white bike. He was seen on video stealing a light fixture and damaging the wheelchair elevator ($400). The ... (click for more)

Since Moscow began its assault on Ukraine, Russian forces have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed homes, schools, broadcast towers, and even nuclear energy infrastructure. Despite acknowledging the rank illegality of Vladimir Putin’s most recent invasion of sovereign territory, the international community has been slow to hold Putin accountable due to a crippling dependence ... (click for more)

You have seen his name on campaign signs: “Mike Dumitru For Circuit Judge” and it is easier to pronounce than it is to spell. But you might as well get used to it, because the dynamic lawyer with a sterling reputation is the odds-on favorite to replace Jeff Hollingworth as a Circuit Court judge in the May 3 rd primary. “Why? Service to others,” came his candid reply. “This is how ... (click for more)

The night of February 15, 2018 was another drab day in a season full of them for the first year coach Lamont Paris and the Chattanooga Mocs. The Furman Paladins waxed the visiting team 75-56, dropping the Mocs’ conference record to a dismal 3-12. Redshirt freshman David Jean-Baptiste went 0-3 from the field, had two turnovers, and committed four fouls. Four seasons later, ... (click for more)

Chattanooga's sixth-year senior David Jean-Baptiste decided to say, "Hold my Gatorade" on Monday night. With the Furman Paladins surging ahead on a Mike Bothwell layup with less than five seconds remaining in overtime, Jean-Baptiste took the inbounds pass and dribbled just past the mid-court line, heaving a desperation three-pointer, which hit nothing but net. He called, "Game," ... (click for more)


