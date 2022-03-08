Chickamauga Man Gets 25-Year Sentence For Shooting Wife After She Told Him She Was Leaving Him

On the third day of trial in Walker County Superior Court, Aaron Anthony Holland abruptly changed his not guilty pleas and admitted to the charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Judge Don W. Thompson imposed a sentence of 25 years with the first 10 years to be served in prison. Holland was sentenced as a repeat offender, which means he is not eligible for parole and will serve all 10

years of his prison sentence. He must also pay $15,000 in restitution when he completes his prison sentence.

Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit (LMJC) Assistant District Attorney Winston Franklin represented

the state of Georgia. The case was tried before Judge Thompson.



On July 27, 2019, deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call of a domestic dispute and shots fired on Bradford Lane in Chickamauga. When they arrived, they found the victim inside a residence, shot in the back and screaming in pain. Aaron Holland, the victim’s estranged husband, was located in the residence as well. Holland had multiple firearms on his person, including a .380 pistol.

Detectives from the Walker County Sheriff’s Office investigated and located a spent .380 shell casing and a .380 slug from inside the residence. The victim identified Holland as the shooter during the 9-1-1 call and upon arrival of deputies at the residence.



At trial, the evidence showed that, during the early morning of July 27, 2019, the victim went to her

bedroom after telling her husband, Aaron Holland, that she was leaving him. She put a large barbell weight against the door to keep the door shut. After she got in bed, Aaron Holland, pushed the door open and fired his .380 pistol, striking the victim in the back. A recording of the 9-1-1 call placed by the victim was produced to the jury.

Members of the jury heard the victim screaming in agony and begging for help after Holland shot her. Holland, by his own admission, was high on methamphetamine during this attack. Holland was arrested on the date of the assault.



The trial began on Dec. 6, 2021, and Holland, after listening to the evidence against him, decided to enter a plea of guilty on Dec. 8, 2021, with no recommendation from the state. Holland choose to place himself at the mercy of the Court.

Two Walker County Sheriff’s Office deputies, the victim, and lead Detective Andy Cash with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office testified. District Attorney Arnt noted that this prosecution demonstrates his "firm commitment to prosecuting violent criminals and standing up for victims of domestic violence." He praised the efforts of Detective Cash, the Walker County Sheriff’s Department and ADA Franklin.

“ADA Franklin and law enforcement spent many hours preparing this case for trial,” said DA Arnt. “We believe this thorough investigation and commitment to justice assisted the defendant in taking accountability for his actions. We take great pride in that."