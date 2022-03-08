David Jean-Baptiste Hits Last Second 3 From Near Half Court In OT To Send Mocs To Big Dance
Man Waving Knife Is Shot By Police Tuesday At Chattanooga National Cemetery

Tuesday, March 8, 2022

There was an officer involved shooting Tuesday, just after 2 p.m., at the Chattanooga National Cemetery. 

A man reportedly had been at the cemetery crying, waving a knife and asking for help in finding his grandfather. When volunteers at the cemetery offered to help him, he began to yell and wave the knife around.

Officials with the Chattanooga Police Department said the man began to run away and was chased to the entrance of the cemetery. 

Chattanooga Police Sgt. Jeremy Eames said police were concerned for the safety of the public and so they tried to contain him. As they did, the man turned and placed the officers in immediate danger and so he was shot by police. 

The man was taken to Erlanger Hospital. 

It is unknown at this time how many officers fired a weapon. Those involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, per department policy. 


Sen. Blackburn: Until He Prioritizes Energy Independence, Biden Is Putin’s Enabler

Since Moscow began its assault on Ukraine, Russian forces have killed thousands of civilians and destroyed homes, schools, broadcast towers, and even nuclear energy infrastructure. Despite acknowledging the rank illegality of Vladimir Putin’s most recent invasion of sovereign territory, the international community has been slow to hold Putin accountable due to a crippling dependence ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mike “Do-Me-True”

You have seen his name on campaign signs: “Mike Dumitru For Circuit Judge” and it is easier to pronounce than it is to spell. But you might as well get used to it, because the dynamic lawyer with a sterling reputation is the odds-on favorite to replace Jeff Hollingworth as a Circuit Court judge in the May 3 rd primary. “Why? Service to others,” came his candid reply. “This is how ... (click for more)

Sports

Burrows Out As UTC Women's Basketball Coach

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced a change in leadership with the Mocs women’s basketball program today. Katie Burrows is stepping down as head coach after four seasons at her alma mater. “I would like to thank Coach Burrows and her staff for their hard work and dedication to our women’s basketball program,” ... (click for more)

Mocs Win! Amazing Buzzer-Beater Shot By David Jean-Baptiste Is ESPN Highlight; Tournament Title Sends Chattanooga To The Big Dance

The night of February 15, 2018 was another drab day in a season full of them for the first year coach Lamont Paris and the Chattanooga Mocs. The Furman Paladins waxed the visiting team 75-56, dropping the Mocs’ conference record to a dismal 3-12. Redshirt freshman David Jean-Baptiste went 0-3 from the field, had two turnovers, and committed four fouls. Four seasons later, ... (click for more)


