Man Waving Knife Is Shot By Police Tuesday At Chattanooga National Cemetery

There was an officer involved shooting Tuesday, just after 2 p.m., at the Chattanooga National Cemetery.

A man reportedly had been at the cemetery crying, waving a knife and asking for help in finding his grandfather. When volunteers at the cemetery offered to help him, he began to yell and wave the knife around.

Officials with the Chattanooga Police Department said the man began to run away and was chased to the entrance of the cemetery.

Chattanooga Police Sgt. Jeremy Eames said police were concerned for the safety of the public and so they tried to contain him. As they did, the man turned and placed the officers in immediate danger and so he was shot by police.

The man was taken to Erlanger Hospital.

It is unknown at this time how many officers fired a weapon. Those involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave, per department policy.