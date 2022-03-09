County Commission To Begin Taking Applications For Open House District 26 Seat

The County Commission will appoint a temporary replacement for Rep. Robin Smith in House District 26 on March 30.

Chairman Sabrena Smedley said the county needed to appoint the interim because several months are left in the legislative session.

Ms. Smith resigned after being charged with a federal felony.

The commission will accept letters from interested candidates through noon on March 18.

An election was already underway in August and November for the seat. Ms. Smith had picked up papers, but not returned them. No other candidate has picked up. Candidates have until April 7 at noon to do so.

County Commissioner Greg Martin is among those expected to apply. The county attorney's office said there is nothing forbidding a County Commission member from also serving as a state representative.

Chairman Smedley said, "It would be difficult in my mind to serve in both positions.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he is not a candidate for the post.