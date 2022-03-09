 Wednesday, March 9, 2022 55.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Commission To Begin Taking Applications For Open House District 26 Seat

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

The County Commission will appoint a temporary replacement for Rep. Robin Smith in House District 26 on March 30.

Chairman Sabrena Smedley said the county needed to appoint the interim because several months are left in the legislative session.

Ms. Smith resigned after being charged with a federal felony.

The commission will accept letters from interested candidates through noon on March 18. 

An election was already underway in August and November for the seat. Ms. Smith had picked up papers, but not returned them. No other candidate has picked up. Candidates have until April 7 at noon to do so.

County Commissioner Greg Martin is among those expected to apply. The county attorney's office said there is nothing forbidding a County Commission member from also serving as a state representative.

Chairman Smedley said, "It would be difficult in my mind to serve in both positions.

County Mayor Jim Coppinger said he is not a candidate for the post. 


VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 3/9/22

State Democrats Rule Frequent Candidate Love Not Bona Fide; He Is Taken Off County Clerk Primary; City Council D8 Runoff Would Be Sept. 15

Cost Of New Camera System At The Silverdale Jail Is $6.3 Million


George Ryan Love, a frequent local candidate, has been ruled off the ballot for the county clerk election. Election Administrator Scott Allen said state Democrats had ruled him not a "bona ... (click for more)

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther

Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. “Don’t forget him. Just don’t forget him,” Luther’s wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther’s funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014. Luther, “the man with sunshine in his voice,” was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther’s obituary ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Friend Robin Smith

Several days before my friend Robin Smith just “took a great fall,” I came across an article written by Jeff Minick that had a profound effect on me. As one who has ended up face down in the mud on several notable occasions, it was my friends who helped me up from the muck and the mire. Right now, my friend Robin needs to know what she did as a respected state legislator was criminally ... (click for more)

Burrows Out As UTC Women's Basketball Coach

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced a change in leadership with the Mocs women’s basketball program today. Katie Burrows is stepping down as head coach after four seasons at her alma mater. “I would like to thank Coach Burrows and her staff for their hard work and dedication to our women’s basketball program,” ... (click for more)

Vols To Get Either South Carolina Or Mississippi State In SEC Tournament Opener On Friday

The ninth-ranked and No. 2 seed Tennessee basketball team is set to begin postseason action Friday in Tampa, Florida, taking on either South Carolina or Mississippi State at 6 p.m. ET in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals. No. 7 seed South Carolina faces No. 10 seed Mississippi State on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. The winner takes on No. 2 seed Tennessee on Friday. Fans can ... (click for more)


