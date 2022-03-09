VIDEO: County Commission Meeting 3/9/22

March 9, 2022
A private landfill at Birchwood that opened over a year ago is seeking to expand.
Bill Lind, president of Birchwood III, LLC, said a public meeting on the project will be held on March 17 ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Department of Health, which is now reporting updated COVID totals once a week, on Wednesday said there have been 2,013,116 total COVID cases in the state, with an average of 973 ... (click for more)
Here are the Grand Jury true bills:
313027 1 ATKINS III, VAN WILLIAM POSSESSION OF MDMA FOR RESALE 03/09/2022
313027 2 ATKINS III, VAN WILLIAM POSSESSION OF METHAMPHETAMINE FOR RESALE 03/09/2022 ... (click for more)
A private landfill at Birchwood that opened over a year ago is seeking to expand.
Bill Lind, president of Birchwood III, LLC, said a public meeting on the project will be held on March 17 at 6 p.m. and the Highway 58 Fire Training Center on Snowhill Road.
Mr. Lind said there have been no issues or complaints since the landfill opened.
He said the new section will likewise ... (click for more)
The Tennessee Department of Health, which is now reporting updated COVID totals once a week, on Wednesday said there have been 2,013,116 total COVID cases in the state, with an average of 973 cases per day from Feb. 27-March 5, down from 1,666 cases per day the previous week.
There have been 24,712 coronavirus deaths in Tennessee, with an average of 33 per day from Feb. 27-March ... (click for more)
Happy 100th Birthday, Luther. “Don’t forget him. Just don’t forget him,” Luther’s wife Mary (March 28, 1936-June 3, 2021) said to me, just moments after Luther’s funeral as she accepted condolences from family and friends on that sad day in October 2014.
Luther, “the man with sunshine in his voice,” was born on March 9, 1922 and died on Oct. 20, 2014 ( read Luther’s obituary ... (click for more)
Several days before my friend Robin Smith just “took a great fall,” I came across an article written by Jeff Minick that had a profound effect on me. As one who has ended up face down in the mud on several notable occasions, it was my friends who helped me up from the muck and the mire. Right now, my friend Robin needs to know what she did as a respected state legislator was criminally ... (click for more)
University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced a change in leadership with the Mocs women’s basketball program today. Katie Burrows is stepping down as head coach after four seasons at her alma mater.
“I would like to thank Coach Burrows and her staff for their hard work and dedication to our women’s basketball program,” ... (click for more)
The ninth-ranked and No. 2 seed Tennessee basketball team is set to begin postseason action Friday in Tampa, Florida, taking on either South Carolina or Mississippi State at 6 p.m. ET in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals.
No. 7 seed South Carolina faces No. 10 seed Mississippi State on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET. The winner takes on No. 2 seed Tennessee on Friday.
Fans can ... (click for more)