Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 17 New Cases

The Hamilton County Health Department on Wednesday reported 17 new positive COVID-19 cases, down from 22 on Tuesday. The total number of cases in the county now stands at 97,377.

There was one more death from the virus in Hamilton County reported on Wednesday, for a total of 1,080. The death was reported to be a male, age 61-70.



The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is 50 in Hamilton County, down from 52 on Tuesday. Three more are hospitalized with suspected COVID. There are 10 Hamilton County inpatients and eight patients are in ICU, down from nine on Tuesday.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 96,018, which is 99 percent. There are 279 active cases, compared to 316 on Tuesday.