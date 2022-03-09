Election Officials Discuss Possibility Of Kerry Steelman Lawsuit

Election officials on Wednesday discussed the possibility of a lawsuit being filed by former election administrator Kerry Steelman.

Election Commission member Jerry Summers noted that Mr. Steelman had indicated the possibility of a suit based on discrimination under the statute protecting those with physical disabilities.

The matter went to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which had no findings that the election office did anything wrong. However, the EEOC said Mr. Steelman would have the opportunity to proceed with a suit if he filed it within 90 days.

He was so notified about three weeks ago, it was stated.

Mr. Summers was the only one of the commissioners voting not to fire Mr. Steelman in September 2020. He said he had favored giving Mr. Steelman time to take an anger management course.

Mike Walden, Election Commission chairman, said Mr. Steelman had been fired "for cause."