Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ALEJOS, LITZY ODETH

1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD 1211 CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE



BLACKMON, LEONTIA JASON

1916 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT



BRADLEY, DARYL WAYNE

1404 DUNCAN AVE APT A CHATTANOOGA, 374042971

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT



BROCK, FEDERICO LEASTER

603 ARLINGTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374041503

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR



BULLOCH, ERNEST HAROLD

3809 MURRAY HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162921

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CONN, ALISSA ANN

4935 STATE HIGHWAY 30 W DECATUR, 37322

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)COUSINS, REGINALD IVAN1217 SHOLAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFOLLOWING TOO CLOSELYFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDAWSON, JOSHUA EUGENE159 DAL BROWN RD CHATTANOOGA, 374051819Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSEFAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAYGABREIL-RENOSO, VICTOR ADNOIS2708 CITICO ACE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCELEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)RECKLESS DRIVINGGAINES, TAMARA N916 WEST 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 32778Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000GLADNEY, ZACHARY DAMEN1604 E 49TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOOD, BILLY ROBERT923 KENNY WAY LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEHARRISON, DEISMAN CARLMEL916 SYLVAN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 374112135Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEOPEN CONTAINER LAWHICKS, BRIAN LEE727 E 11TH ST Chattanooga, 374033104Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCRIMINAL TRESPASSINGHORTON, ALLEN JERMAINE2316 OCOEE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED KIDNAPPINGDOMESTIC ASSAULTTHEFT OF PROPERTY UNDER $1,000.00HUNTER, AUSTIN LEE383 COYOTE TR. RINGGOLD, 307074150Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000JENNO, WILLIAM BRENT1106 FIELDSTONE DRIVE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEJOINER, GARY LORENZO105 DOGWOOD STREET DALEVILLE, 36322Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTDISORDERLY CONDUCTLEDBETTER, CHRISTOPHER SHANE1279 CHARLES RD DECATUR, 37322Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)LOCKHART, MATTHEW JACOB127 GRAND VALLEY ESTATES LOT 7 PIKEVILLE, 37367Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MATNEY, MEGAN LEANN7437 PRIVATE LANE APT 8 OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANAFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYUNLAWFUL REMOVAL OF REGISTRATION PLATEVIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEMCALISTER, DANNY RAY3604 MISSIONAIRE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37323Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCDOWELL, MAURICE3116 DEE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374062649Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MCKENZIE, KENNETH IVERSON510 CENTRAL DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaASSAULTMILLSAPS, CASEY WAYNE13744 LILLARD RD SODDY DAISY, 37415Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)NEWMAN, DERECK GENE918 WARE LANE GEORGETOWN, 37336Age at Arrest: 63 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OWENS, TERRY ALLEN1 E 11TH ST, APT M08 CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTRABY, BRENDA NICOLE10824 MCAFEE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONRAMEY, CHARLES CLYDE8979 HALE ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF PROHIBITED WEAPONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSERECKLESS ENDANGERMENTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFTHEFT OF PROPERTYRICE, FRANKLIN DELANO660 BELL ROAK ANTIOCH, 370133194Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTROUNSAVILLE, MICHAEL DAKOTA4017 MCCAHILL ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYSAINT, RICHARD ALLEN6814 MARTHA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDISORDERLY CONDUCTPOSS OF METHAGG ASSAULTSHAFFER, JAMES RICHARD202 NATIONAL BLVD RINGGOLD, 30741Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESSISCO, DANIEL DEWAYNE8830 FORREST POND DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SMITH, ANDREA GYNETH2707 E44TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFSMITH, FABIEN DS6838 BEULAH DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSTAFFORD, TYLER LEE2110 RAGSDALE ROAD MANCHESTER, 37355Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUS MARSHALL HOLDTHOMAS, MICHAEL DAVID8400 DUNNHILL LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF UNDER $1000THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) SHOTHORNTON, ALICIA SHANAE6605 RIGGINS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT UNDER $1000THURMAN, KEVIN LEBRON538 BARTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSS OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATILLSON, DEANNA MARIE916 WEST 37TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WILSON, HOWARD OBRIAN4801 SYLVIA CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTICAGGRAVATED ASSAULTXULA-POP, ESTUARDO ADOLFO4024 HOOKER RD CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE