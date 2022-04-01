April 1, 2022
March 31, 2022
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
The Chattanooga Fire Fighters Association has endorsed Brian Bush for Chattanooga City Court Judge.
The Chattanooga native, attorney, Naval Officer, and former Assistant District Attorney ... (click for more)
Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ALEJOS, LITZY ODETH
1185 MOUNTAIN CREEK RD 1211 CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 21 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF HYDROCODINE
BLACKMON, LEONTIA JASON
1916 SHARP STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT
CHILD ... (click for more)
March 30 is Doctors’ Day, an annual day set aside to recognize the contributions physicians make to their patients and their communities.
The Chattanooga-Hamilton County Medical Society has worked to improve the health and well-being of our community for 139 years. In its early years the Medical Society fought diseases like polio and promoted immunizations. It also worked to ... (click for more)
Only an April Fool could complain about the early spring we’ve been given. My daffodils have already come and gone but it’s hard to resist the old adage, “Plant nothing before April 15. The water table is five inches above normal after the first three months of the year so “on the field of opportunity, it’s plowing time again.”
Thank goodness for an ample supply of orchids and ... (click for more)
University of Kentucky senior guard Rhyne Howard has been tabbed a first-team All-America honoree by the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced Thursday. The Coaches’ All-America team is composed of the 10 best players in Division I regardless of position as chosen by the division’s head coaches.
Howard has now earned first-team All-America honors this season ... (click for more)
Chattanooga Mocs men's basketball has found its new leader. Dan Earl becomes the 22nd head coach in program history, Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Mark Wharton announced on Thursday afternoon.
A familiar name and face, Earl comes to the Scenic City following a seven-year stint as the head coach of Southern Conference foe VMI. Earl led the Keydets to their first ... (click for more)