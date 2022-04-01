16-Year Old Shot On Dodds Avenue Thursday Afternoon

A 16-year old boy was shot Thursday afternoon in Chattanooga.

At approximately 5:24 p.m., Chattanooga Police responded to the 2100 block of Dodds Avenue on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had left the scene and was near 2300 East 23rd Street. Officers responded to that location as well and located the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound and they secured the scene.

The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with life-threatening injuries.

Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation. Investigators learned that the victim was in a vehicle at the Dodds Avenue location when he was shot.