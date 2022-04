Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BEARD, TAMERON DICENE

8815 FORREST POND DRIVE HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 50 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BEATRICE, ASHLEY ADELE

1504 TRUMAN AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

CHILD ENDANGERMENT



BELLAR, LANA MARIE

405 BLUEBIRD CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BROWNING, CANDI RENEE

6 HOMEPLACE RD LOT 19 ROSSVILLE, 307412129

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE



CAREATHERS, DEKOTA L

1118 GROVE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



CHIDESTER, ZAKERY ROY

315 SIGNAL DRIVE ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



CRAW, LATRAISE DERON

813 KAY CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374214219

Age at Arrest: 44 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



CROSS, COREY LEBRON

355 OAK STREET ROSSVILLE, 30741

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)



CURTIS, ROBERT L

6213 BONNY OAKS DR APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (OVER 1000)

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEREGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATESDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSELIGHT LAW VIOLATIONDARNDEN, JASMYNE D1422 STRATON PLACE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaLEAVING SCENE OF ACCIDENT (PARKED VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEEDMONDS, ALEX CANTRELL5915 PORTER DR HARRISON, 373419583Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGRECKLESS DRIVINGELLIS, AMBER LEANN163 BROWN RD SE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEGOAD, JOE ANTHONY4249 COVINGTON DR EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)GOMEZ, GERONICO10271 VIRLEY LN OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONGRAVETT, JUSTIN WADE515 COLEMAN CEMETERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFHATFIELD, SEAN RYANHOMELESS OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIATAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCECRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONFALSE REPORTSEVADING ARRESTVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DUI) 2ND OFFENSEHAYES, LEROY ALLEN9505 PEARSON RD HARRISON, 37341Age at Arrest: 68 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSS.HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO APPEARHESTER, DONNA DAVIS123 DOWER ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (PASSING WORTHLESS CHECKS)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)HILL, LAQUITA TYSHEA2300 WILSON STREET APT 3F CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONHOLLAND, ANDREW DAVIS1011 GADD RD APT 117 HIXSON, 373435109Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONKENNEDY, REBECCA1237 WHEELER AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)KRUM, ERIC SEAN5557 CANNON PASS COURT OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEKUPKOVITS, SARAH BETH251 WATER WALK PLACE APT 325 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)MARSH, JEROME ANTHONY112 8TH ST ROSSVILLE, 307413957Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYMCSPADDEN, GERRY LEE4805 ALPINE DR RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyUNLAWFUL EXPOSUREHARASSMENTMUBIAYI, MIANDA3231 SUNRISE NORCROSS, 30093Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDUIDRIVIING ON SUSPENDEDRECKLESS DRIVINGNEAL, BRANDON SHANE8430 SPRINGFIELD ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSEESION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF SCHEDULEFOR RESALE 39170417POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 2FOR RESALE 39170417NEAL, ROBERT SAMUEL8430 SPRING FEILD SODDY DAISY, 373273449Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency:CRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONDRIVING ON REVOKED FOR DUILIGHT LAWNINO-RAMIREZ, JOSE JORGE3400 GAIL DR APT 40 EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)OWENBY, JENNA L1905 WELCOME VALLEY RD BENTON, 373073612Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaIMPROPER TURN (MOTOR VEHICLE)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CAREPARMENTER, DOROTHY MARIE3804 CUSCAWILLLA TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UNDPERKINS, TANNER BROOKE4012 BROCK RD CHATTANOOGA, 374211209Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPRESTON, JOHN PAUL105 MARYLAND STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDOMESTIC ASSAULTREGUERO-CABAN, MARICELYS5372 DEER CREEK DRIVE ORLANDO, 32821Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFDISORDERLY CONDUCTROGERS, ERWIN JERMAINE3400 LISA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaHARASSMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYSAVAGE, DYLAN1950 S HELENA ST AURORA, 80013Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEESCAPERESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSLIGHT LAW VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGSERRANO, OSCAR ARGON950 SPRING CREEK CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)SHATTUCK, JEFFREY SCOTT387 PINE HILL DR SW MCDONALD, 37353Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEFAILURE TO YIELD TO EMERGENCY VEHICLESHOOK, RAYMOND CURTIS2904 E 37TH ST APT D CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaOBSERVATION WITHOUT CONSENTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICERSLEDGE, RAY ANTHONY1138 1//2 MISSISSIPPI AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)STEWART, OTTO JAMES1143 SAM GOODWIN MCDONALD, 37323Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCTTALLENT, CHRISTOPHER TODD219 CROWDER RD MADISONVILLE, 37354Age at Arrest: 59 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONTATE, TRAVIS NEAL1279 PENDALL LANE SODDY, 37379Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyFTATHOMAS, AMANDA MARIE4605 HAVEN DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOMAS-ANTONIO, LINO JOSE1205 PEACHTREE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TORREY, CHRISTOPHER LAJUONE1113 ARCADIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOWNSEND, ROY LEE719 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374102102Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)WASHINGTON, MASON LAMAR4194 DAWSON RIDGE RD MILLINGTON, 380537975Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED ASSAULTWEBB, BILLY HAROLD635 N MOORE RD CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYFAILURE TO APPEARWEBB, TRISTON TANNER796 FLINN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHEATON, ZACHARY PAUL12983 EMERALD CREEK DR SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)WHITE, ANDREW K313 LINDSAY ST APT. 10 CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTWITHINGTON, MARK EDWARD1900 PARK ST NE APT 3 CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEHEADLIGHTS ON MOTOR VEHICLES (INCLEMENT WEATHER)DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE