Police Blotter: Woman In Bath Hears Window Being Broken; Thieves Won't Get Far In Broken-Down Vehicle

Monday, April 11, 2022

A woman on West 14th Street Court told police she was taking a bath and heard a loud noise. She later discovered that the window in her living room had been broken. She didn’t see or hear anyone and doesn’t know why someone would do this. The officer saw the window was broken,. There was no evidence of what may have been used to break it.

* * *

A woman on Siskin Drive told police someone busted out the driver’s door window of her vehicle while she was working out. She said nothing was taken from the car.

* * *

A man at Lattimore Tours at 3016 Riverside Dr. told police over the phone someone got into his company bus and stole the radio. He said the keys were in a box on the vehicle. The key was located and the radio of the bus was ripped out. The man said the key was also taken.

* * *

A man told police someone cracked his windshield while it was parked at Ben & Jerry’s at 201 Broad St.

* * *

Police responded to a theft at the Speedway at 3956 Brainerd Road. A man told police over the phone he works for CSC Service Works and an air machine they own was broken into. The man said the estimated damage to the machine was around $210 and the amount taken in coins was about $675. The man wasn’t sure when the incident occurred.

* * *

The manager of Popeye’s at 3352 Broad St. called police because an employee was refusing to leave the property. When the officer arrived, the issue was resolved and the female was leaving.

* * *

Police responded to 1 E. 11th St. in regards to people in the lobby being loud that do not live there. Upon arrival the officer saw several males on the couches and chairs asleep. Once asked, none of the men lived at the apartments and appeared to be homeless. The officer asked them to leave, which they did. The officer spoke with a resident of the complex. He reported that Patten Towers no longer has security on scene. Police had received an earlier call where a "security company" from New York called in reporting someone criminally trespassing. There was no description of the subject except for a black male. The front doors to the establishment remain open and unlocked. There are no "no trespassing" signs that the officer observed. Due to the large population of homeless individuals in this area, the officer foresees an increase in these types of calls. All the subjects that were inside the lobby were homeless. At the moment, there is no contact information for management or anyone else that has the authority to prosecute or manage the activities of the complex.

* * *

The manager of Circle K at 4900 Brainerd Road said a man had been in the parking lot for five hours and she wanted him to vacate the premises. She asked him several times but he refused to leave and she wanted him trespassed. Police spoke with the man and told him that he was trespassed from the property and if he returned he would be arrested.

* * *

A woman on East Brainerd Road called police and said her car had been broken into last January and her registration and insurance documents for her vehicle had been stolen. She said someone had attempted to call her insurance company, Bullard Insurance, to place themselves under her policy under the name Justin Peace. She wanted to have a report made to document the theft in case of further attempts.

* * *

A woman at the Red Roof Inn at 7014 Shallowford Road told police the man at the front desk was arguing with her. She asked the officers to help get keys to their motel room. Officers spoke with the front desk clerk who was more than happy to give keys to the woman.

* * *

An anonymous caller said a man entered the Red Roof Inn at 7014 Shallowford Road and was shouting and rambling about people who were after him. Police spoke with the man and he said some people that he stayed the night with at the motel were acting funny towards him. He said he just wanted to get to his vehicle and leave.

* * *

An employee with MHC Kenworth at 7831 Lee Hwy. told police one of the company vehicles was stolen. He said the keys to the vehicle was still on site in the shop. The vehicle had major issues and only could have made it roughly three hours before it broke down. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.


