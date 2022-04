Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BACA, MATTHEW JOE

285 NORTHEAST DR NW CHARLESTON, 37310

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED, AGE 16 TO 21



BROOKS, CURTIS TYRONE

3004 FOX DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

EVADING ARREST

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED

POSSESSION OF METH

DUI



BURNETTE, GREGORY HUGH

1413 SAWYER CEMETARY ROAD SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 57 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)



BURNS, RICKY WINSTON

7626 ASHERTON LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY



CASE, KEVIN ANDREW

1744 SANTA BARBARA CIRCLE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 59 years old

Arresting Agency:

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA



DUNN, AMBER LYNN

804 GRANDVIEW AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR



EDWARDS, ALIYAH S

1 E 11TH ST APT 216 CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



ELLIS, KAYLEIGH CHEYANNE

7104 OOLTEWAH GEORGETOWN OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

TEXTING WHILE DRIVING



EVERETT, GABRIELLA ELIZABETH

9007 HIXSON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

RECKLESS DRIVING

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

SEAT BELT LAW VIOLATION



FOX, TAYLOR LAUREN

8047 ROSEMERE WAY CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE



GLOVER, DAVID LEBRON

418 N BROADWAY ST KNOXVILLE, 379177401

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING ARREST



GOMEZ, JANAI OINEDA

434 PEMBROOK CHATTNAOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT



HAMILTON, GARRELL LANDRELL

7372 BAYOU BEND CV MEMPHIS, 38125

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF



HOWERTON, WALTER DOUGLAS

1775 EMERALD POINTE DRIVE SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 72 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION



LEE, CASSANOVA D

623 N HOLLY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

DISORDERLY CONDUCT



MENDEZ-MENDEZ, DARWIN OSBELI

2109 FOUST STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37408

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE



MILLARD, JAMES CALEB

9 BOHR DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

CHILD SUPPORT NON PAYMENT



MORALES, ELVIN

12TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 45 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

UNL.

CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONMORGAN, LEBRON JR6 N WILLOW ST, APT 26 CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTODUM, DEVONTAY LEBRON315 WEST RIDGE AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTPRESTON, TYSEAN LIVELL2417 OAK ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency:FAILURE TO APPEARPULLEN, FLORENCE ANN6463 LARAMIE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374211962Age at Arrest: 67 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWDRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATIONLIGHT LAW VIOLATION (FAILURE TO DIM LIGHTS)RAY, JOHNNY THOMAS727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374033104Age at Arrest: 56 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATIONSMITH, MARCUS LEROY7108 JARNIGAN RD. CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINESMITH, STEFON ANTONIO3512 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEREGISTRATION, EXPIREDFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYTHOMAS, JOHN CASEY9418 E BRAINERD ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)TOTH-FUSSELL, VERONICA LUCILLE4332 CUMMINGS HIGHWAY APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37409Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyAGGRAVATED BURGLARYINTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLSASSAULT DOMESTICTHEFT OF IDENTITYWARE, WILLIE RUEBEN52202 SLAYTON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF LEGEND DRUGS W/O PRESCRIPTIONDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEVIOLATING AUTO REGISTRATION LAWDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSETINTED WINDOWS VIOLATIONWOOTEN, KEVIN DWIGHT2002 CITICO AVE, APT B CHATTANOOGA, 374041403Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORYOUNG, JAMYA5211 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyASSAULT